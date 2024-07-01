House of the Dragon just spoiled major character death with one line

House of the Dragon’s latest episode has already spoiled the death of a major character with a single line of dialogue.

It’d be easy to be distracted by the unexpected reunion and cameo found in Season 2 Episode 3, but one small moment between two characters actually holds a significant amount of weight for the story going forward.

Daemon Targaryen is now in control of Harrenhal, the former home of Larys Strong and his house, but his victory is short-lived, as the curse inside the castle causes him to have haunting visions.

At the end of this experience, Daemon comes face to face with Alys Rivers, who delivers the line, “You will die in this place.”

While this small exchange may seem pretty innocuous at first glance, the context behind it is significant: Alys basically spoiled Daemon’s future death.

In Fire and Blood, the book House of the Dragon is based on, Daemon meets his demise at Harrenhal during a dragon battle with his nephew Aemond.

Known as the Battle Above the Gods Eye, the two men use Caraxes and Vhagar to fight in the clouds before plummeting to their joint deaths.

It’s not a coincidence that Alys delivered this message, as she has an important role to play during Daemon’s stay at Harrenhal.

Without going into too many spoilers, Alys will share a strong connection to both Aemond and Daemon, and this conversation is a huge hint of other prophesies she will deliver in future episodes.

