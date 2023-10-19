A new study into “the science of scare” suggests that the most frightening scene in horror history can be found in a James Wan movie.

James Wan is considered a modern-day ‘Master of Horror.’ The Australian filmmaker made his directorial debut with Saw, a franchise that’s still spawning sequels.

He then helmed The Conjuring, which has been followed by multiple follow-ups and spinoffs. As well as cult favorites like Dead Silence and Malignant.

But according to a new survey, it’s a 2010 horror movie that features the director’s – and the genre’s – scariest scene.

New study reveals “horror’s scariest scene”

According to ‘The Science of Scare‘ survey, horror’s most frightening scene occurs in the movie Insidious. This was discovered by fitting a 250-strong panel with heart monitors and tracking their heart rates throughout a collection of terrifying films.

A human’s resting heart rate is 64 beats per minute. While watching James Wan’s The Conjuring, audiences spiked with 132 BPM, putting it in second place. But Insidious was crowned champion, with spikes hitting 133 BPM.

The study doesn’t say which specific scene caused that terror high. But Insidious is famed for a sequence in which an evil spirit appears behind Patrick Wilson’s back. And anyone who has seen the 2010 movie knows that’s the moment.

When asked about the scene in question, Wilson told Joe: “For me, I had no clue because, of course, I never see it because he’s behind me. I can tell you through talking with James [Wan] over the years… I think some of the scares that he’s probably most proud of are in that first movie.

“In that scene, it’s Barbara Hershey talking about seeing The Visitor so you’re in her world and you keep coming back to the same shot of me: ‘Oh right’. And then you’re kind of like: ‘Right… oh God!’. You just don’t expect it.”

Sinister named scariest movie of all time

The survey also lists the scariest movies of all-time – in order – and Sinister tops the chart. Another supernatural entry, that film was directed by Scott Derrickson, from a script he wrote with C. Robert Cargill.

The top 10 is as follows:

1. Sinister

2. Host

3. Skinamarink

4. Insidious

5. The Conjuring

6. Hereditary

7. Smile

8. The Exorcism of Emily Rose

9. Hell House LLC

10. Talk to Me

