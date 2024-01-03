Disney loses title as highest-grossing studio for the first time since 2015

Disney has been dethroned as the highest-grossing studio for 2023, the company losing the title for the first time since 2015.

When it comes to the world of entertainment, the Disney brand is one of the most successful and far-reaching studios in the world. As well as their own usual Disney-branded content, the company now has rights to the likes of the Star Wars IP as well as Marvel.

As such, Disney has been a juggernaut at the global box office, topping the charts as the highest-grossing studio for almost 10 years.

However, for the first time since 2015, the studio has failed to end 2023 as the highest-grossing studio, losing out to Universal Studios. These statistics were revealed as per a new article from Variety.

Disney A live-action The Little Mermaid released in 2023

With Disney’s 2023 projects including the likes of Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Indiana Jones, The Dial of Destiny, The Little Mermaid, and more, their struggles to greatly impact the box office are not due to lack of output.

However, the company has come under fire in recent years due to a lack of quality of their films, according to fans. As such, audience disappointment has negatively translated into a lack of major box office success despite Disney releasing many big blockbuster films in 2023.

On the flipside, Universal was able to have a successful year due to films such as Oppenheimer and The Super Mario Bros. Movie. These two projects grossed $4.9 billion between them.

With big movies such as Deadpool 3 and more slated for a 2024 release from Disney, time will tell if the studio can reclaim the top spot at the Global box office.

