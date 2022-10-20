Does Black Adam have a post-credit scene? Huge mid-credit sting explained

Chris Tilly has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Newspaper Journalism. He's been writing about Movies and TV for over 20 years, working for the likes of Time Out, IGN, and Fandom. Chris loves Star Wars, Marvel, DC, sci-fi, and especially horror, while he knows maybe too much about Alan Partridge. You can email him here: [email protected]

Black Adam is winging his way into cinemas this week, with the weight of DC’s Extended Universe on his considerable back, and thanks to something that happens at the end of the movie, that future looks a bit brighter – so, is there is a post-credit scene, and what does that mid-credit sting mean?

More than 15 years since the trades announced that Dwayne Johnson would be playing super anti-hero Black Adam, it’s become a reality, thanks to a big-budget blockbuster that launches not only the title character, but also the various members of the Justice Society. With the film’s official synopsis as follows…

In ancient Kahndaq, Teth Adam was bestowed the almighty powers of the gods. After using these powers for vengeance, he was imprisoned, becoming Black Adam. Nearly 5,000 years have passed and Black Adam has gone from man, to myth, to legend.

Now released, his unique form of justice, born out of rage, is challenged by modern day heroes who form the Justice Society: Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher and Cyclone.

Does Black Adam have a post-credit scene?

Black Adam doesn’t have a post-credit. But the film does feature a mid-credit scene. One that is likely to have huge ramifications in the DCEU.

And if the rumors are to be believed, there was nothing during or after the credits until a month ago, with the scene in question filmed in mid-September, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

We’re going to go into details below, so if you don’t want to know what happens during Black Adam’s mid-credit scene, click away now…

What happens in Black Adam’s mid-credit scene?

With Kahndaq all but destroyed, a drone enters the throne room, and in holographic form, Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) – last seen bossing The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker around – addresses Black Adam.

Waller tells the big guy that he has her attention, and if he doesn’t want to reside in her prison, then Kahndaq must become his prison. “You step one foot out of it,” she explains/threatens. “And you will not live to regret it.”

“There’s no one on this planet who that can stop me,” comes Black Adam’s response, which Waller counters with the fact that she can call in a favor from someone who isn’t from this planet.

“Send them all,” suggests Black Adam. “As you wish,” retorts Waller. Black Adam destroys the drone, which goes up in flames, then through the smoke steps… Superman.

The Man of Steel says: “It’s been a while since anyone’s made the world this nervous,” before adding “Black Adam, we should talk.” The screen then cuts to black, and the credits continue.

What does this mean for the future of the DCEU?

The scene obviously sets up a future conflict between Superman and Black Adam, with Johnson even recently speculating that his character would land the first punch.

But it’s also notable that Henry Cavill once again plays the Man of Steel, as for a while it looked like he might have hung up the cape. But since Johnson started alluding to his appearance during red-carpet interviews (see below), the industry has been abuzz with news of Cavill’s full-time return.

This week, The Hollywood Reporter claimed the following: “Warners has an intense desire to reprise the Cavill iteration of the hero. The project that would essentially be Man of Steel 2 is being produced by Charles Roven and is currently searching for writers.

“There is a wish list, of course. And Christopher McQuarrie, the hand that guides the Mission: Impossible movies was on it. McQuarrie worked with Cavill on the 2018 installment, Fallout, but sources say no official outreach has been made nor may it be feasible, as the director is working on the next back-to-back M:I installments.”

So if you are a Superman fan, Black Adam’s mid-credit scene could be the start of an exciting new chapter in the Man of Steel’s celluloid story.