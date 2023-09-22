Hasbro finally reveals Spider-Man: No Way Home-inspired Marvel Legends wave

Hasbro has made good on its promise to complete the Spider-Man: No Way Home wave of Marvel Legends figures, announcing the full line-up at PulseCon.

PulseCon is in full swing, and with it come a slew of announcements and reveals from the company’s multiple brands. Star Wars and Transformers are sure to be front-and-center, but Marvel Legends are easily some of the company’s most popular figures.

Hasbro has used Pulsecon to finally make good on one of its promises. It finally revealed the Spider-Man: No Way Home wave of Marvel Legends figures. The line is retro-carded, meaning they’ll show up in old-school blister packages.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While a three-pack of the relevant Spider-Men was released earlier this year, the long-awaited reveal isn’t just big for collectors. The new wave marks some huge, first-time debuts for the storied Marvel line.

Hasbro’s Spider-Man: No Way Home Marvel Legends figures announced at PulseCon

The new wave is technically the second to focus on the film, though the first wave had some notable omissions due to Marvel not sharing with Hasbro the full cast of the film – namely, the returning Spider-Men. They’re finally included in the new wave, but not in the way you would expect.

Article continues after ad

The MCU Spidey makes his debut in the vaunted “Final Swing” costume seen in the film’s closing moments. While other big-name companies have made high-end collectibles of the suit, this is the first time Hasbro has taken a swing at it (no pun intended).

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Hasbro Hasbro finally announced its Marvel Legends wave inspired by Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garifled’s Spider-Men join the wave, as well, each including alternate heads of their unmasked likenesses. The Garfield figure stands out, in particular, as it’s indicated to be the Amazing Spider-Man 2 version of the character. No explanation is offered as to why the Garfield Spider-Man is treated as a separate version of the character.

Article continues after ad

Zendaya’s MJ and Charlie Cox’s also join the assortment. The figures will be Zendaya’s first figure in the line and the first uncostumed Daredevil to join the line (a Season 1 Daredevil figure was released as part of an earlier line based on the Netflix series). Rounding out the wave is Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman.

Article continues after ad

The announcements didn’t stop there, though, as two new villains were unveiled. Deluxe Legends figures of Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin and Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, all based on their No Way Home designs, were also shown off.

Article continues after ad

The whole wave will be available to pre-order at Hasbro Pulse. No word yet on availability for non-pulse members. For more Marvel Legends and Spider-Man news, be sure to follow all our coverage.