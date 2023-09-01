Marvel Legends Spider-Man & Moon Knight figures getting retro card releases

Hasbro’s Retro Card line for Marvel Legends is getting two huge new figures: Moon Knight and first appearance Spider-Man.

One of the biggest hurdles facing action figure collectors today is the secondary market. If there’s a figure of a character you want that has been out of print for a while, it’s going to cost a pretty penny.

Most toy companies try to stay on top of it with re-releases and re-issues of older figures, but it’s just not always practical to keep a figure in production years after release. Hasbro found an interesting solution to that with its Retro Card line.

Now, the Retro Card line is growing again with two new figures. Announced exclusively at Comic Book Resources, two classic Moon Knight & Spider-Man figures are getting long-awaited re-releases.

Marvel Legends Retro Card Spider-Man & Moon Knight figures announced

Announced in 2020, the Retro Card line has been home to reissues of older Marvel Legends figures, intended to put some of the most popular, out-of-print figures back in the hands of collectors. The style and tone of the packaging are designed to emulate the original ‘90s Toy Biz run of Marvel Super Heroes figures. The line has grown in recent years, with waves based on the ‘90s X-Men and Spider-Man: The Animated Series toy lines.

Both the Moon Knight and Spider-Man figures are re-issues that were released in the last few years. Spider-Man was originally released in 2022 as part of the “Beyond Amazing” initiative celebrating the character’s 60th anniversary. This figure is based on the character’s first appearance in Amazing Fantasy #15 and includes six alternate hands – open, grasping and web-shooting – as well as a pair of web effects for under his arms and a web line.

Moon Knight includes an alternate head, fist hands, five “moonarangs” (two large and three small) and his staff. Moon Knight, whose figure is based on the character’s more prominent comic look from the ‘70s and ‘90s, would be the more obscure of the two figures. Originally released in 2020, this Moon Knight figure was exclusive to Walgreens stores. It would have been tough to find in its original run because of that exclusivity, but it routinely sells on eBay in the $45-50 price range as of this writing.

Both figures are in the 6” scale, feature the now standard Marvel Legends articulation scheme, and will be Target exclusive. Pre-orders go live at 9 AM ET on September 15. For more Marvel Legends and comic book news, be sure to follow all our coverage.