Gwyneth Paltrow wants a stranger to stay at her house for one night

Gwyneth Paltrow is combatting loneliness with a wild idea: she’s inviting a stranger to stay at her house for one night, and thanks to Airbnb, it could be you.

Sometimes, you just need to get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life; the never-ending pings of your email, notifications buzzing your phone like mini earthquakes all day long, the clangs and wails of the cityscape invading your ears. We all need a moment to take a deep breath and relax.

What if there was an opportunity to do just that in Montecito? What if you could stroll around a gorgeous garden, eat delicious food, drink vintage wine, and “nourish your body, mind, and soul”?

Sounds good, right? And here’s the real headline: you’ll be staying at Gwyneth Paltrow’s guest house in California.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s house is on Airbnb for one night

Paltrow is putting her guest house on Airbnb for one lucky person (and a guest). In an Instagram video, she shows off all the things you’ll enjoy: a cozy fireplace, a “zen” garden, a chef’s dinner next to a wine room – and you can even pick out your own bottle.

“My Montecito home is my sanctuary for respite and mental clarity. I go there to recharge, to daydream about what we’re building at goop and to reconnect with my family and treasured friends,” the star’s listing reads.

“Whether you’re seeking a place for unexpected connection or for well-deserved solitude and reflection, when you come to stay, I hope you’ll get as much joy out of the home as I do. Plus, I’ve loaded up your stay with some of my favorite goop essentials to nourish your body, mind, and soul.”

Whoever stays at her house will enjoy a “guided transcendental meditation session” and a “relaxing spa day” with Paltrow’s favorite goop essentials, and they’ll “take home valuable techniques (and an abundance of goop products) to continue your journey towards emotional health.”

Here’s some important dates to know: the stay will be on Saturday, September 9, and booking opens at 10am PT on Tuesday, August 15. You can book for up to two guests.

It’s unclear if there’s any price for the night, barring transport costs.

“I hope this stay will give you a glimpse into what we do at goop, which is provide an indispensable resource for finding products, tools, tips and experts – across the beauty, fashion, food and wellness worlds – that bring more agency, depth, and joy to life,” Paltrow wrote.

