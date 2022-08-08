Grease legend Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John, the legendary star of Grease, has passed away at the age of 73.

Newton-John, who starred alongside John Travolta in the iconic 1978 musical, died this morning, August 8, at her ranch in Southern California.

The news was announced on Newton-John’s official Facebook page, with a post written by her husband, John Easterling.

The post reads: “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer.

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.

“In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund (ONJFoundationFund.org).”

The singer-songwriter was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. “I learned very quickly how important it was for me to think positively,” she earlier wrote.

“The whole experience has given me much understanding and compassion, so much so that I wanted to help others going through the same journey. With more and more people affected by cancer every day, I believe we are in a world desperate for healing, and I’m committed to doing whatever I can to help.”

“I also believe that when you go through something difficult, even something as dramatic as cancer, that something positive will come of it.”

Newton-John ranks as one of the best-selling artists of all time. While her tracks from Grease were smash-hits – You’re The One That I Want, Summer Nights, and Hopelessly Devoted To You – she won four Grammys across her career, with classics like Physical and I Honestly Love You. She was also an entrepreneur and activist, campaigning on environmental and animal rights issues.

As well as her husband John, Newton-John is survived by her daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall.