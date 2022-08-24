Goodnight Mommy remake gets first chilling trailer & release date

Amazon Prime has revealed the first chilling trailer and release date for its remake of Goodnight Mommy, one of the most disturbing horror movies of the past decade.

Good horror movies are destined to have their own mythology; classics like The Exorcist, Psycho, and The Omen have their own tall tales of curses, hauntings, and viewers fainting or running out of the cinema.

Most of the time, similar claims are slapped on posters and DVD covers to sucker people into watching a naff film. In the case of the original Goodnight Mommy, everything you may have heard is true.

Its trailer was once branded the scariest of all time. Now, Prime Video’s English-language remake with Naomi Watts has released its first trailer, as well as revealing its release date.

Goodnight Mommy is a reimagining of the 2014 Austrian movie of the same name. Watts, who famously headlined Gore Verbinski’s The Ring remake, will star alongside Peter Hermann and Big Little Lies’ Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti.

It’s due for release on Prime Video on September 16. As it’s an Amazon Original, it’s unlikely the film will ever receive a theatrical release.

In terms of the story, it’s best you avoid as many plot details as possible – be wary of “ending explained” articles regarding the original in the lead-up to the remake’s release.

The official synopsis reads: “Twin brothers arrive at their mother’s country home to discover her face covered in bandages – the result, she explains, of recent cosmetic surgery.

“As her behavior grows increasingly erratic and unusual, however, a horrifying thought takes root in the boys’ minds: the sinking suspicion that the woman beneath the gauze isn’t their mother at all.”

The new film is directed by Matt Sobel, with Lethal Weapon’s Kyle Warren penning the script. Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala, who directed the original movie, are also executive producers on the remake.

Goodnight Mommy will hit Prime Video on September 16. You can sign up to Amazon Prime here.