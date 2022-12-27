Full Matilda the Musical cast: All actors & characters

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at lucyjo.finnighan@dexerto.com

Matilda the Musical has introduced the world to a bunch of revolting children, so here’s all the characters and actors that you need to know.

Now on Netflix, Matilda the Musical “tells the story of an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination, who dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results.”

Matilda has been a part of many people’s lives since a young age, whether it was reading Roald Dahl’s 1988 novel or watching Danny DeVito and Mara Wilson in the (now) beloved 1996 classic. But since the smash hit musical by Tim Minchin has been adapted to the screen, some stuff has been changed. Aspects about the characters and the actors have all swapped around.

Now, we won’t be comparing in this list, but we will be explaining. Here are all the major characters and actors that you need to know for the new movie.

Contents

Matilda Cast: All actors and characters

Now, while we say all actors and characters, we really only mean the ones you need to know, despite everyone on the cast being worthy of a spot on this list.

This means that, sadly, Beret Girl and her actor aren’t on here just yet. But this list may keep adapting, so she could pop up on here at any time in the future. Now without further ado, let’s get listing…

Matilda Wormwood: Alisha Weir

Netflix

Now, not to repeat ourselves, but looking at the synopsis of the film, it’s easy to grasp that Matilda is “an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination, who dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results.” Matilda is incredibly smart for her age, and due to not being challenged academically, this intelligence turns into telekinesis, which she uses to combat all of the rotten adults in her life.

The actor for this Matilda, Alisha Weir, is a tad older than Mara Wilson was, which we guess is needed for all the singing, dancing and acting she has to do. She can also be seen in the 2018 horror film Don’t Leave Home.

Agatha Trunchbull: Emma Thompson

Netflix

Miss Trunchbull is the main antagonist of the film, and the character that people are most likely to remember. As a former Olympian athlete, Trunchbull is a force to be reckoned with, and isn’t afraid to use cruel and unusual punishments on the students that she governs. If she seems awful at first, trust us; she’s even worse once you get to know her.

Now, if there was anyone to challenge Pam Ferris at the role, it would be Emma Thompson. Thompson is a seasoned character actor, having played in big films such as Harry Potter, Nanny McPhee, and Cruella.

Jennifer Honey: Lashana Lynch

Netflix

Miss Honey is arguably the heart of the film. As the only adult in Matilda’s life who actually cares about her, it is clear that Jennifer has her own childhood trauma to deal with. While people tend to compare newer adaptations more harshly, many are saying that this version of Miss Honey is the best depiction so far.

You’ll probably know Lynch rather well, as she can be seen in big franchises such as James Bond and the MCU.

Mr and Mrs Wormwood: Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough

Netflix

While these two are separate characters, they very much come as a putrid pair. The Wormwoods are Matilda’s parents, and unlike Matilda, their last name very much gives away their personality. Crash, tasteless, and nasty, they seem to resent their daughter’s brains and pretty much ignore her as often as they can.

You may have seen Riseborough in intense films like Possessor and Mandy, or Graham in English classics Peaky Blinders and This is England. While sadly these two actors could never live up to the icons that were Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman in the roles, the new pair certainly do the best they can with their whole song and dance.

Bruce Bogtrotter: Charlie Hodson-Prior

Netflix

Since Matilda is set in a school, naturally there are a ton of child characters. One of which is Bruce Bogtrotter, who gets punished by Miss Trunchbull and made to eat a ginormous chocolate cake. The scene, which was grotesque in the 1996 film, turns into a powerful song and dance moment in this new musical movie update.

While Dodson-Prior is seemingly new to the world of film – he is only young – he’s already a seasoned theatre performer, having been a former Gavroche on the Les Misérables musical tour.

Mrs. Phelps: Sindhu Vee

Netflix

While librarian Mrs Phelps only played a small role in the 1996 film, her part is expanded a lot for the 2022 version. It’s easier for her to pop up anyway, as her library has been adapted into a travelling one. This allows her to be there for Matilda, as she was arguably the first person to help Matilda feel like she was not alone.

Sindhu Vee can be seen in the ongoing show Starstruck, and you can catch a lot of her stand up comedy Live at the Apollo.

Matilda the Musical is streaming on Netflix now. You can read our review here.