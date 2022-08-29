When is From Season 2 coming out? Expected release date & cast

The first season of From was the perfect blend between The Walking Dead and Lost, but when is From Season 2 coming out? Here, we run through everything we know so far.
Those who sat down to watch the pilot of the sci-fi show back in February 2022 will remember a few terrifying details.
Firstly, if somebody knocks on your door or stares through your window of a night time, do not let them in. Bad things will happen. Secondly, this is a town filled with people that got there while traveling from different states. And lastly, none of them can leave.
Viewers won’t be shocked to hear that two of the show’s producers, Jack Bender and Jeff Pinkner, also worked on the infamous Lost series, which was released in 2004.
As the clues stacked high for what’s going to happen next in Season 1, and a crazy ending to boot…Here is everything we know about From Season 2.
When is From Season 2 out?
From’s debut season received a 95% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is expected to return to screens with Season 2 sometime in early 2023.
That expected release date is based on the fact that From was renewed for a second season and that the first bunch of episodes came out in February 2022.
From Season 2 cast: Returning characters
There were a lot of characters killed in From Season 1, though we can expect to see the following characters come back in Season 2:
- Avery Konrad as Sara Myers
- Catalina Sandino Moreno as Tabitha Matthews
- Chloe Van Landschoot as Kristi Miller
- Corteon Moore as Ellis Stevens
- David Alpay as Jade Herrera
- Eion Bailey as Jim Matthews
- Elizabeth Moy as Tian-Chen Liu
- Elizabeth Saunders as Donna Raines
- Hannah Cheramy as Julie Matthews
- Harold Perrineau as Boyd Stevens
- Pegah Ghafoori as Fatima Hassan
- Ricky He as Kenny Liu
- Scott McCord as Victor
- Simon Webster as Ethan Matthews
How to watch From? Streaming platforms (UK, US, CAN)
Watching From will be different depending on your location, as is the case with many shows these days.
In the United Kingdom, From can be viewed on Sky and NOW. In the United States, From is available to view on the Epix network. In Canada, From is streamed on Paramount+ for viewers.
At the time of writing, there has been no official trailer for the second season in the series, though we will continue to update this page as details surface.
Until then, don’t let a stranger through your window!