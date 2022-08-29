When is From Season 2 coming out? Expected release date & cast

The first season of From was the perfect blend between The Walking Dead and Lost, but when is From Season 2 coming out? Here, we run through everything we know so far.

Those who sat down to watch the pilot of the sci-fi show back in February 2022 will remember a few terrifying details.

Firstly, if somebody knocks on your door or stares through your window of a night time, do not let them in. Bad things will happen. Secondly, this is a town filled with people that got there while traveling from different states. And lastly, none of them can leave.

Viewers won’t be shocked to hear that two of the show’s producers, Jack Bender and Jeff Pinkner, also worked on the infamous Lost series, which was released in 2004.

As the clues stacked high for what’s going to happen next in Season 1, and a crazy ending to boot…Here is everything we know about From Season 2.

When is From Season 2 out?

From’s debut season received a 95% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is expected to return to screens with Season 2 sometime in early 2023.

That expected release date is based on the fact that From was renewed for a second season and that the first bunch of episodes came out in February 2022.

From Season 2 cast: Returning characters

Epix From debuted on Epix and had incredible show ratings in Season 1.

There were a lot of characters killed in From Season 1, though we can expect to see the following characters come back in Season 2:

Avery Konrad as Sara Myers

Catalina Sandino Moreno as Tabitha Matthews

Chloe Van Landschoot as Kristi Miller

Corteon Moore as Ellis Stevens

David Alpay as Jade Herrera

Eion Bailey as Jim Matthews

Elizabeth Moy as Tian-Chen Liu

Elizabeth Saunders as Donna Raines

Hannah Cheramy as Julie Matthews

Harold Perrineau as Boyd Stevens

Pegah Ghafoori as Fatima Hassan

Ricky He as Kenny Liu

Scott McCord as Victor

Simon Webster as Ethan Matthews

How to watch From? Streaming platforms (UK, US, CAN)

Watching From will be different depending on your location, as is the case with many shows these days.

In the United Kingdom, From can be viewed on Sky and NOW. In the United States, From is available to view on the Epix network. In Canada, From is streamed on Paramount+ for viewers.

At the time of writing, there has been no official trailer for the second season in the series, though we will continue to update this page as details surface.

Until then, don’t let a stranger through your window!