Ferris Bueller’s Day (Spin) Off from Cobra Kai creators in the works

Ferris Bueller wasn’t wrong when he said “Life moves pretty fast,” as a spinoff to the hit film is already in the works.

“Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”

Wise words were spoken by that rambunctious teenager in the hit film Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. And he wasn’t wrong, it’s already been over 35 years since the film came out. But it seems like Paramount Pictures isn’t done with the movie yet.

Plenty of hit projects are getting spin-offs these days, like House of the Dragon, which premiered its first episode today. And now, it seems like Paramount already has a Ferris Bueller’s Day Off spinoff film in the works.

What will the Ferris Bueller’s Day Off spinoff be about?

The 1986 Matthew Broderick starring movie, which was written, co-produced, and directed by teen film legend John Hughes, has remained an iconic movie to this day. The film follows a loveable high school slacker who skips school with two of his friends, and the subsequent hijinks that ensue.

The spinoff film, which will come from the creators of Cobra Kai, another 80s property spinoff, will actually be set during the events of the original movie, as per Deadline.

See, in the film, the characters drive around in a very fancy 1958 Ferrari 250 Spyder – cue the “Ohhh Yeahhh” – until they have to valet it. We are then given a brief scene of two valets driving the car around town like madmen.

Ultimately, it seems like the spinoff film will involve these two and what they got up to with the car, and the film will be titled, “Sam and Victor’s Day off.” Bill Posley is set to write the screenplay, but a director has yet to be announced.

Matthew Broderick almost wasn’t Ferris Bueller

It is also unclear if Matthew Broderick will be returning to feature or cameo in the film. He can’t really repirse his teenage role, considering he is now in his 60s.

Although, in recent years Broderick revealed that he almost didn’t even feature in the original movie, having almost turned it down.

As he explained to Sirius XM’s Quarantined with Bruce: “I thought [the script] was great, and I had a teeny hesitation because having just done [the plays] Brighton Beach Memoirs and Biloxi Blues.

“I was like, ‘Wow, I’m talking to the audience, just like in these plays’ … and even in [the 1985 movie] Ladyhawke he talks to the camera a bit. You know, when you’re young or starting out you think, ‘I have to do something different.’ My memory is, before I had hung up the phone, my agent was like behind me in the room, saying, ‘Yes, you should do it.’

“He flew to New York. ‘I’ll see you tomorrow. Let’s just not talk about it anymore now, I’ll see you tomorrow,’ and he came and was suddenly in the room with me, saying, ‘Yeah, I do think you should do it.'”

Let’s see if Broderick’s agent will also be in the room when he potentially gets asked back to the spinoff.