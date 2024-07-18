The most iconic crime drama of the 2000s is back, baby… and there might be some big changes in store for its movie. While 24 fans are hyped, they’ve also spotted an obvious pun.

Plenty of our favorite new movies and TV shows have spawned from adaptations of bangers from decades gone by, and now Kiefer Sutherlands’s crime drama 24 has joined the list.

According to Deadline, a film based on the show is in early development with 20th Century and Imagine Entertainment, and no further details are known at this stage.

This could mean fans won’t see Sutherland in his iconic role of Jack Bauer again, but that might not matter – the obvious joke, for most, has already been missed.

“A ’24’ movie should be handled by A24,” one fan posted on X/Twitter, with a second agreeing, “That’s what I thought!”

A third weighed in, “That would be fire” with another adding, “And grammatically pleasing.”

A24 has been known for its move into producing action movies this year already, with dystopian political hit Civil War becoming one of the best movies of 2024. On top of this, the distributor has plenty of crime-adjacent flicks in the pipeline, including the Eggers Brothers’ The Front Room.

While it’s unlikely that A24 and 24 will cross more paths than just their namesake, fans’ opinions on the movie itself are unsurprisingly divided.

“If it doesn’t have Kiefer Sutherland as Jack Bauer, don’t bother,” one replied, with another stating, “We already saw what happened with the attempted spinoff without Jack…

“In a perfect world it would be a new 8-10 episode series that ends with a cliffhanger. The movie would be the final two-hour episode.”

One fan posted, “Love 24, watched every season with Jack Bauer, but this is a textbook example of striking while the iron is ice cold.”

It remains to be seen if Sutherland will be involved, but he does have radical ideas for 24’s future.

“I also think it’s such a great idea to take a 24-hour moment in somebody’s life that is desperate — and that could be a fireman; that could be so many different circumstances,” he told EW in 2023. “It boggles my mind that someone hasn’t come along and said, ‘Well, we need to do this with it.’

“So whether it involves me or not, I just think that to do something in real-time is so clever – difficult, but clever – that I find it kind of shocking that it hasn’t manifested itself into something else and/or bigger.”

