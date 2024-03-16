Fallout TV show releases first clip, and fans are already in awe

A new clip released for the Fallout TV show has fans buzzing to get their hands on the game adaptation, raising expectations for the latest Amazon Prime Video series.

Following the success of HBO’s The Last of Us, it was no surprise to see Fallout getting the small screen treatment. Thanks to Amazon Prime Video, the post-apocalyptic game will soon appear on our screens, Ghouls and all.

The Fallout Amazon series, set in the same universe as the game, follows Lucy. A young woman who ventures out from the safety of the Vaults, she enters a ravaged and dangerous version of humanity after a nuclear war centuries earlier.

Fans of the game are desperately hoping for a successful adaptation, but it doesn’t look like they need to worry — a first clip from the show has already amassed plenty of hype.

Fallout first clip has fans hyped for the upcoming TV show

In a first clip released for the Fallout TV show, fans are treated to a first look at The Ghoul and Lucy, who encounter each other in a wasteland as he threatens them. You can watch the clip for yourself below:

The first-look quickly attracted a wave of praise from fans, with many applauding Walton Goggins and his performance as The Ghoul. Ghouls, as those who play the game know, are posthuman figures who survived the nuclear holocaust, becoming mutated and antisocial in the process. Goggins’ version is a gunslinger, and fans think he looks pretty damn cool.

“This legitimately looks amazing!” one X user wrote. “Like the sense of atmosphere and Walton Goggins giving a scene stealing performance, yeah this might be peak.”

Another agreed, saying: “Making Walton Goggins a cowboy ghoul is one of the best choices this show has made so far.”

“Walton Goggins as a sassy ghoul is such perfect casting I can’t wait for this,” said another.

Clearly, the clip was enough to hook plenty of potential viewers. One user said: “I think I’m going to love this series,” while another wrote: “I’m sold, it can hurry up and get here now.”

