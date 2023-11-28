Fallout TV show reveals first look at “gruesome” live-action Ghoul

Walton Goggins’ Ghoul is among the characters featured in a batch of new pre-release stills for Prime Video’s upcoming Fallout show.

Amazon Studios announced it was developing a small-screen adaptation of the dystopian video game franchise back in July 2020.

The production company revealed little else about the Fallout show at the time, other than that Westworld’s Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan would develop it.

However, in the years since then, more information about the project has come to light, including its Vault 33 setting and 2024 release date.

Fallout TV show reveals first look at live-action Ghoul

At least some of this information came via less-than-official channels – but that’s not the case with the Fallout stills that just dropped on Vanity Fair’s website. The eight images all come directly from Amazon Studios itself and provide our first glimpse at Walton Goggins as the show’s protagonist, The Ghoul.

The Ghoul features in two of the Fallout show’s sneak peek pics, which show off both his radiation-addled appearance and cowboy attire. Vanity Fair describes the character as “a gruesomely scarred roughrider who has a code of honor, but also a ruthless streak. He is the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly all rolled into one. He’s also quite a survivor – having existed for hundreds of years.”

The outlet further notes that, while Ghouls largely serve as “cannon fodder” in the Fallout games, the show’s lead is “distinct among his kind for his cleverness and cunning.” It also quotes Nolan as saying that the Fallout show will explore the Ghoul’s pre-apocalypse past as family man Cooper Howard.

Prime Video’s Fallout show will tell the franchise mascot’s origin story

That’s not the only history the Fallout show will cover, either. According to executive producer (and Fallout 3 and 4 director) Todd Howard, the series will out the origin of the franchise’s mascot, Vault Boy. Howard wouldn’t elaborate any further on the subject, although he praised the show’s team for devising a “really smart” backstory for the iconic symbol.

He also indicated that fans should treat the show’s Vault Boy origin story as part of official Fallout continuity. “We view what’s happening in the show as canon,” Howard said. “That’s what’s great, when someone else looks at your work and then translates it in some fashion.”

Fallout premieres on Prime Video on April 12. Find out more about the series here.