Following criticism of the working conditions on the set of Euphoria, star Colman Domingo has hit back, questioning the “work ethic” of some of the show’s young cast.

Euphoria has been a hit since it debuted on HBO in the summer of 2019, shocking fans with its adult content, and making stars of its young cast.

But around the time of the release of Season 2, there was trouble behind-the-scenes. Cast and crew complained about working conditions, while there was also criticism of long hours and showrunner Sam Levinson’s creative process.

While promoting his new movie Rustin, Colman Domingo – who plays recovering drug addict Ali Muhammed on the show – tells a very different story about making the series.

Euphoria star criticizes “work ethic” of young cast

When asked about working conditions on Euphoria – and whether he found them troubling – Colman Domingo says, “No. Not one bit,” before pointing the finger at younger members of the show’s cast.

“I’m not gonna invalidate [anyone’s] experience,” Domingo tells The Independent. “But working in television is long hours. Sometimes you work up to 14 hours a day. And then you have to go home and prep. You have to really live and work in a very methodical way. A lot of young actors may not be up for the task, or have that same work ethic.”

“I’ve been in this business for 32 years,” he continues. “I know what hard work is. So when I heard those ‘reports’ [using air quotes] I thought, ‘where is this coming from? That’s just a normal work day.’ Be a professional.”

To sum up, Domingo adds: “There’s no one that’s going to mistreat you on the set of Euphoria. Sam Levinson is joyful, and collaborative, and could not be a bigger advocate for his actors.”

When does Euphoria return?

There have been two seasons of Euphoria thus far, meaning fans are eagerly awaiting Season 3. But thanks to the SAG-AFTRA strike, multiple movies and shows have been pushed back, and that includes Euphoria, with Variety reporting that the series won’t return until 2025.

However, Barbie Ferreira – who plays Kat Fernandez on the show – won’t be coming back. Following rumored run-ins with Sam Levinson, Ferreira posted the following on social media (as reported here):

“After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye. I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character that she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez.”

For more on Season 3 of Euphoria, head here.