Euphoria: Barbie Ferreira left because she didn’t want to be “fat best friend”

Barbie Ferreira, AKA Kat Hernandez, has revealed why she won’t be returning for Euphoria Season 3.

Euphoria, the dramatic teen series which took the world by storm on its debut in 2019, has been confirmed for Season 3. However, not every actor will be returning.

Actor Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat Hernandez, revealed a few months ago on Instagram that she would not be returning to the show, after appearing in the previous two seasons. Other actors who will not be returning for Euphoria Season 3 include Javon Walton, whose character Ash Tray met a violent end at the finale of Season 2.

Fans were unsure why Ferreira wasn’t returning, and rumors spread about her having a poor relationship with series creator Sam Levinson. However, the actor has now gone on record to explain her exit from the show.

Barbie Ferreira doesn’t want to be the “fat best friend” in Euphoria

Barbie Ferreira recently appeared on the Armchair Expert podcast, where she discussed her decision to leave Euphoria, which she had announced last August.

It has been rumored that Ferreira and the show’s creator, Sam Levinson, had tension and disagreements, which resulted in changed storylines for Kat. For example, it’s alleged that Levinson wanted Kat to have an eating disorder, whereas Ferreira refused to take part in such a story arc.

Kat, who began the series as an insecure fan-fiction-loving teen who then becomes a cam girl in Season 1, felt rather pushed to the side in the show’s second season, which a lot of fans believe is due to the actor and creator’s issues with each other.

However, for Ferreira, this isn’t the case. She said: “So, for me, when people ask me about Season 2, it’s usually they come at me with, like, I was some sort of victim to Season 2 and I’m always like, ‘No, it’s okay, promise. It’s good.’

“I kind of got sucked into this drama that I never asked to be in and that I’ve never talked about. I’m of the mindset that if it doesn’t exit I’m not going to address it because then I’m adding fuel to it. It’s taken on a life of its own. Don’t believe everything you read.”

When addressing some other rumors, she also explained: “I actually did not walk off set. I did sprain my ankle once and had to go get an X-ray. Maybe that’s what they mean?”

However, she did seemingly agree that Kat’s storylines had ran out of juice by Season 2. “I don’t think there was a place for [her] to go,” Ferreira admitted.

“I think there were places she could have gone. I just don’t think it would have fit into the show. I don’t know if it was going to do her justice, and I think both parties knew that. I really wanted to be able to not be the fat best friend. I don’t want to play that, and I think they didn’t want that either.”

“It was a struggle to find the continuation of her. So that was actually really hurtful watching it and seeing the fans get upset. I just felt like maybe it’s like I overstayed my welcome a little bit? So, for me, it actually felt good to be like, ‘Okay, I get to not worry about this and we both don’t get to worry about this’ because it’s exhausting.”

Levinson still remains a factor in this story, however, as Ferreira concluded, “Sam writes for, like, things that he relates to. I don’t think he relates to Kat. I like Kat, so I get to go on my own path. At first, I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m a flop. I’m a loser.’ It really has been a good thing.”

Right now it is unclear if her exit will affect the show’s filming schedule, as Euphoria Season 3 is set to go into production later this year.

Ferreira is still on good terms with the Euphoria cast

In an Instagram post a few months ago, Ferreira announced that she was leaving, but at the time didn’t say why. The post reads: “After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye.

“I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character that she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez.”

The post also made it clear that Ferreira is still on good terms with the other actors, as her Instagram post also mentions “angel” Hunter Schafer – who plays Jules – for a piece of artwork that she made for the leaving star.

Euphoria Seasons 1 and 2, in which Ferreira appears, are currently available to stream on HBO Max. Find out more about Season 3 here.