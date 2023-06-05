Elemental voice cast: All actors & characters

Elemental, Pixar’s newest animated feature, will bring audiences to a brand new world, with a bunch of new characters. Here’s who plays them.

Despite the occasionally middling film, Pixar seems to be the strongest animation studio going. Its dominance began with its first try with 1996’s Toy Story, closely followed by Monsters Inc, Finding Nemo, Cars, The Incredibles, WALL-E, Up, and many more.

Pixar is known for giving random objects conscious thoughts, such as: What if cars had feelings? What if monsters had feelings? What if feelings had feelings?

And now it’s time for the elements themselves to get their own internal conflict, as Pixar’s Elemental is on its way. But since the movie will be set in a brand new world, you may be wondering who these new characters are.

Elemental main cast and characters

Below we have listed all the major characters and voice actors for the upcoming Pixar animated film Elemental. Get ready to read a lot of elemental based puns.

The plot of the movie is as thus: “In a city where fire, water, land, and air residents live together, a fiery young woman and a go-with-the-flow guy discover something elemental: how much they actually have in common.”

Ember Lumen – Leah Lewis

Disney

Ember is a “tough, quick-witter fire element,” who works at her family’s convenience store. The film will follow her as she learns more about how the other elements in her city operate.

This film is somewhat of a breakout film role for voice actor Leah Lewis, though she has appeared on TV several times, including on Batwheels on Cartoon Network.

Wade Ripple – Mamoudou Athie

Disney

Wade, the other lead of this animated rom-com, is quite the opposite of Ember, as he is a fun-loving and sensitive water-based being, who likes doing his own thing.

Wade is voiced by Mamoudou Athie, who has also appeared in Sorry For Your Loss, Black Box, and Jurassic World: Dominion.

Bernie Lumen – Ronnie Del Carmen

Disney

Bernie Lumen, is Ember’s father and owner of the family convenience store. He has been described in press as “bigoted” which likely means that he will be a force that attempts to keep the opposite element couple apart from one another.

Ronnie del Carmen, who voices Bernie, has a long history working with Disney and Pixar, serving as the co-director for Inside Out, and having an influence on nearly a dozen other Pixar movies. This will be his first leading voice role.

Cinder Lumen – Shila Ommi

Disney

Cinder is Ember’s mother, and she shares the same problematic views as her husband, which causes her to but heads with their daughter.

Cinder is voiced by Shila Ommi, who is best known for the Tehran series

Gale – Wendi McLendon-Covey

Disney

Gale is Wade’s boss, and a “big personality,” who will no doubt bring a lot of comedy to the film.

This comedy will be performed by Wendi McLendon-Covey. She is a well-know comedic actress, after having starring roles in The Goldbergs and Bridesmaids.

Brook Ripple – Catherine O’Hara

Pixar

Brook Ripple is Wade’s mother, and while not much is known about her, no doubt the voice of Catherine O’Hara will bring great traits to her.

Catherin O’Hara is another prolific comedic actress, having performed in Homes Alone, Beetlejuice, and Schitt’s Creek.

Alan Ripple – Matthew Yang King

Pixar

Again, not much is known about Wade’s father, Alan, but he will likely be as friendly as Wade is.

Matt Yang King, who voices Alan, is a prolific voice actor, most well-known for his work on Uncharted and Marvel’s What If…? series. He has also appeared in live action on Riverdale.

Clod – Mason Wertheimer

Pixar

Clod is young neighbour of Ember, and an earth elemental. He’s also been described as something of a street-smart kid, so no doubt there’ll be a lot of fun with him.

Clod is played by Mason Wertheimer, and this will be the actor’s debut role.

Fern Grouchwood – Joe Pera

Pixar

Fern Grouchwood is a “grouchy” overgrown Earth element bureaucrat, and will be somewhat of a contentious figure. But judging by his voice actor, there’ll be some comedy coming from him as well.

Joe Pera, who voices Fern, is a stand-up comedian, and has previously hosted his own Adult Swim show, Joe Pera Talks with You.

Elemental hits cinemas on June 16 in the US, and July 7 globally. You can find out more about the movie here.