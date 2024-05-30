Pixar will “never” drop another movie on Disney Plus — under one condition

Disney studio Pixar has claimed it will never drop another movie on streaming service Disney Plus, under one condition.

Pixar has had a rough time over the last five years. The studio that kicked off with a near-perfect run thanks to the likes of Toy Story, Finding Nemo, and The Incredibles — two of which appear on our list of the greatest animated movies — has experienced a turn in fortunes of late.

Thanks to the global shutdown, Soul, Luca, and Turning Red debuted on Disney Plus. And while they delivered big numbers for the streaming service, their early arrival also normalized watching Pixar movies at home rather than in cinemas.

That had a knock-on effect for the studio’s next theatrical releases, with both Lightyear and Elemental considered box office failures — especially when compared to their wildly successful predecessors.

All of which has led to a big claim by Pixar President Jim Morris. In a wide-ranging interview with Bloomberg, Morris said: “I hope that we will not release another feature film on Disney+.

“If we do more stuff for Disney+, it should be a series, and then that makes a clean demarcation between what we do for theaters and what we do for streaming.”

Indeed, at present there are two Pixar shows heading to the streamer. Win or Lose, about a middle school softball team, will debut later this year. While Dream Productions, which is “set in the Inside Out universe of Riley’s dreams,” is due to release on Disney Plus in 2025.

In the meantime, Inside Out 2 hits screens worldwide on June 14, 2024. You can also check out more movies releasing next month, as well as the best films of the year so far.