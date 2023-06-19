Elemental has single worst box office opening weekend in Pixar history

The newest Pixar movie, Elemental, has had the worst opening weekend of any Pixar film in the modern history of the company.

When it comes to the world of animation, Pixar has created some of the most beloved animated franchises and movies of all time. From Toy Story, Monsters Inc, The Incredibles, and more, the company has become a juggernaut in the animated space.

While their films are beautiful and offer up a unique design, each also includes poignant and at times heartbreaking narratives. Much more thought-provoking and emotive than a conventional children’s animated film.

Despite being a household name with countless hits, the company’s most recent film, Elemental, has opened at the box office to the lowest numbers of any Pixar film in the modern history of the company.

Domestically, the movie was only able to bring in $ 29.5 million. While this number may still seem like a solid opening weekend for an animated movie, the film had a reported budget of 200 million dollars.

And with the likes of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse dominating the box office and getting rave reviews as being one of the best-animated movie experiences of all time, it’ll be a tough climb for Pixar if they want to see Elemental pick up at the box office.

In a city where fire, water, land, and air residents live together, a fiery young woman and a go-with-the-flow guy discover something elemental: how much they actually have in common.

The movie focuses on, yep, you guessed it, the elements. Particularly, it centers on the idea of a fire-focused woman and a go-with-the-flow water person and their journey to discovering they have more in common despite feeling as though they are opposites.

Time will tell if the movie is able to pick up momentum in the coming weeks. However, if it is unable to do so, Elementals could mark a major loss for Pixar.