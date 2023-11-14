The Rock teases US presidential run “down the road”

According to The Rock, we could see the People’s Champ become the People’s President, with the star revealing he’d consider a run for the White House in years to come.

He conquered the WWE and became the most electrifying man in sports entertainment. He made an unforgettable debut in Hollywood as The Scorpion King, queued up strange and strong roles in the likes of Southland Tales and Welcome to the Jungle, and became the highest-paid actor on the planet.

He also founded Teremana, the record-breaking tequila that’s become one of the most popular premium spirits on the US market, not to mention energy drink brand ZOA, Seven Bucks Productions, and a brand-new football league with the XFL.

What’s next for the man who has almost everything and has succeeded at every turn? The one thing he’s not tried yet: a run to become President of the United States… maybe.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson weighs up running for president

During a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, Johnson spoke about how he was recently approached by party deal-makers after a poll indicated he’d be a strong presidential candidate.

“It’s crazy, it’s wild. This run-for-president talk has kind of been in the ether for the past couple of years, and it never stops being surreal. It was incredible. They came from DC, we sat down, [and] the poll was something like… almost 50% of Americans would support me running for president. It was just crazy,” he said.

So, will he do it? “Down the road, for sure,” he told Fallon, as he has different priorities right now. “I’m a proud girl-dad… my 22-year-old, I like to say we grew up together and at that time I was wrestling full time.

“I was always gone, and I know what that’s like to have an occupation that takes me away from being a daddy. This time around, with my seven and five-year-old, I wanna be a daddy, and that’s the most important thing to me.”

Johnson has been hinting at a political career since 2016, when he told GQ that “the thought of being governor, the thought of being president, is alluring”, before telling Variety that the 2024 presidential campaign was a “realistic consideration.”

While he’s not been as forthcoming in recent years, having already cited a desire to be a more present parent with his youngest kids, he recently told Trevor Noah: “If that’s ultimately what the people would want, then of course I would consider it.”

Johnson also confirmed he’ll next be shooting the live-action Moana remake, which you can read more about here.