Percy Jackson & the Olympians review: A demi-good time

Percy Jackson & the Olympians is finally here, and for fans of the original books, it’s definitely worth the wait.

Percy Jackson & The Olympians has been once of the most awaited shows for Disney Plus in recent years. The books, which follow a young demi-god as he attempts to find his place in the world and survive all the Greek myths and monsters that come with it, have been beloved for the past couple of decades.

The 2010 movie starring Logan Lerman was unfortunately a major let-down, but fans were hopeful that this series, which had more involvement from author Rick Riordan, would be a better depiction of the story. But is it?

The first two episodes are set to drop next week on Disney Plus, so do they do enough to draw a viewer in? Let’s get into it.

Percy Jackson is finally here

Firstly, be not afraid those who were burned by the movie. Even in the first two episodes, this feels like Percy Jackson. From the second you hear that classic opening monologue, warning you of the life that Percy leads, you can feel yourself getting ready for a fun trip back to Camp Halfblood.

The cast is also already doing a great job at bringing these beloved characters to life. Child performances can often be pretty hit or miss – and granted, there is some Disney Channel style acting in here – but for the most part, it becomes strangely easy to relate to a 12-year-old, with star Walker Scobell doing well at playing both uncertain kid and sarcastic demi-god.

As for the adults – who often have to deal with some stilted exposition – Jason Mantzoukas is a stand out, fitting as well into the role of Dionysus as people expected him to, with many fun zingers every time he’s on screen.

The series does okay in adapting the less-prioritised characters to the screen, even when changing a couple of things. Gabe is a little less combative than he is in the books, whereas Percy’s bullies (who all seem to be girls for some reason) remain somewhat basic. However, the way the show treats these bullies is often very funny, reflecting the bite the books had, which set them apart from their contemporaries.

The road to becoming a demi-god is fast and dark

Now, when it comes to the show’s real conflict, the classic scenes are all there, but there isn’t anything revolutionary quite yet. The show tries to set up tension at a suitable pace, but scenes can often feel anti-climactic, sometimes just appearing and ending out of nowhere, especially some dream sequences.

The fights that stem from this conflict are also hit-or-miss. The CGI is passable, but one battle in particular is impossible to see for just how dark the lighting is.

However, the scenes in Camp Halfblood thankfully don’t suffer this fate. The camp, which is as synonymous with the books as Percy himself, is thankfully just as sunny, exciting, and comforting as it is in the pages. It’s hard not to feel like a kid again when watching the second episode in particular (which takes place solely at the camp), and hard to not remember how you wished you could join Camp Halfblood too.

But thankfully, the show does a great job at making you feel like you’re practically there, as you watch Percy begin to pave his path to demi-godhood.

Percy Jackson & the Olympians Episodes 1 & 2 review score – 4/5

While perhaps not for everyone – those who aren’t fans of the books may not be drawn in immediately – Percy Jackson & the Olympians has already shown us why kids were drawn to the series in the first place.

This show is already capturing the spirit of said books, and with only more demi-good hijinks to come, isn’t that the best anyone can ask for?

Percy Jackson & the Olympians will premiere on Disney+ on December 20. Check out our other Percy Jackson content here.