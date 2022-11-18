Disney’s Disenchanted: The sequel’s ending, explained

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at lucyjo.finnighan@dexerto.com

Disney+ has just released the sequel to hit film Enchanted, titled Disenchanted. Can’t watch the movie, but want to know how it ends? Let us explain…

Disney‘s Disenchanted is the highly-anticipated follow-up to the 2007 fantasy musical Enchanted starring Amy Adams. And after 15 years of waiting, it’s finally here. We enjoyed it quite a bit, so you can check out our review here.

The synopsis of the film is as such, “Years after her happily ever after, Giselle, Robert and Morgan move to a new community and Andalasia and the real world are thrown off-balance.”

But how is this balance resolved? Does this film end happily ever after or does it end is disarray? Let us explain, but first, WARNING: MAJOR DISENCHANTED SPOILERS AHEAD…

How does Disenchanted end?

Firstly, let’s explain what happens in Disenchanted. The official plot is as thus:

“It has been 15 years since Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert (Patrick Dempsey) wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life. Unfortunately, it isn’t the quick fix she had hoped for.

“Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph), who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever. Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn’t been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family’s future happiness in jeopardy.

“Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family.”

The spell – which is caused by a wishing wand that Giselle was gifted – leads to real trouble for the heroine, as it turns her into a Wicked Stepmother, bent on ruining her step-daughter Morgan’s (Gabriella Baldacchino) life. Not only that, the magic now present in Monroeville is being sucked out of Andalasia, which will destroy everyone there.

Thankfully, everything in the film ends up alright. In a brief moment of clarity, Giselle sends Morgan back to the animated Andalasia, telling her she has to warn everyone and fix things before the clock strikes midnight and the spell becomes permanent.

With the help of Prince Edward (James Marsden) and Nancy (Idina Menzel) Morgan is able to use the power of her memories to snap Giselle out of her wicked ways.

Unfortunately, there is another villain in this tale. As the queen bee of Monroeville, now turned evil queen, Malvina Monroe is able to blackmail Giselle into giving her the wishing wand, which she then breaks, seemingly dooming Andalasia, which also appears to be killing both Giselle and Prince Edward.

Only a true Andalasian can fix the wand, and Giselle is too weak to do it. She urges Morgan to wish everything back to normal, but Morgan states that she’s not a true Andalasian, which has been a point of contention for her throughout the film.

Giselle then encourages Morgan, stating that while they’re not related by blood, Morgan is her daughter, which makes her an Andalasian too. And with this encouragement – and the help of Robert stalling the town’s clock so it won’t become Midnight – Morgan is able to wish the town back to reality.

The film ends with everything peaceful, as the family settle into their life in Monroeville. Morgan has a budding relationship with the most popular boy in town, Robert gives up commuting to work, and they all live happily ever after.

The movie’s final scene heads back into animation, as Giselle’s chipmunk sidekick Pip reads the story of Disenchanted to his kids, who are now fast asleep. He smiles at them, puts the book down, and leaves their bedroom, as the pages of the book turn to state, “The End.”

Is there a post-credits scene in Disenchanted?

Post-credits scenes are becoming a mainstay of Disney, especially after they got so involved with the MCU. However, there is no post-credits scene in Disenchanted.

This may be a bummer to some, but at least it means that you won’t have to scroll through the credits to find anything.

