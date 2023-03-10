Disney CEO teases “whole different set of Avengers” for next MCU team-up

Disney CEO Bob Iger has hinted that the future of the MCU is going to be filled with mostly new characters and that the Avengers of old will likely be replaced by a whole new team of iconic Marvel heroes.

The MCU has been going through a major change in the past few years, with the new phase of the Marvel universe focusing largely on new and different stories as told through the great Multiverse.

And while some have began to question the quality of MCU, with the likes of The Eternal, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Antman and The Wasp: Quantumania all receiving mixed responses from fans and critics, Disney CEO Big Iger doesn’t appear to be worried.

Disney CEO hints at a very different Avengers team in future MCU projects

Marvel There has not been another Avengers movie since Endgame

During his appearance at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference, Iger spoke about the future of the MCU, hinting at a “newness” for the juggernaut franchise.

“Sequels typically worked well for us,” Iger said at the conference. “Do you need a third and a fourth, for instance? Or is it time to turn to other characters?”

As well as this, Iger then teased that the future of the MCU will be focused on different characters, revealing that while they do plan to return to the Avengers, the team will look very different to what viewers have come to expect.

“There’s nothing in any way inherently off in terms of the Marvel brand,” Iger added. “I think we just have to look at what characters and stories we’re mining, and you look at the trajectory of Marvel over the next five years, you’ll see a lot of newness. We’re going to turn back to the Avengers franchise, but with a whole different set of Avengers.”

