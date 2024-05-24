Did Sandy Cheeks die in Spongebob Squarepants? Theory explained

Your favorite morning and after-school children’s show Spongebob Squarepants may be darker than you think, especially with fans questioning if Sandy Cheeks died in the series.

Sandy Cheeks has been a beloved character in the series since 1999, and she’s well-liked among Bikini Bottom’s residents. She’s one of Spongebob’s closest friends. Many found it bizarre how a squirrel was living underwater — but logic goes out the window when the main character is a talking sea sponge.

Over the years, with many of the original audience now fully-fledged adults, theories began to surface; wacky stories about the truth behind the Bikini Bottom, its residents, why Patrick is the way he is, and in this case, what happened to Sandy.

Article continues after ad

Could Sandy’s story be much darker than fans expected? Well, let’s find out.

Did Sandy Cheeks die in Spongebob Squarepants?

Nickelodeon

No, Sandy Cheeks isn’t dead in the animated series, but there are many theories that make up a bizarre story.

Article continues after ad

By all accounts, Sandy is very much alive in Spongebob Squarepants. She’s not a ghost living underwater, nor does she have a horrid backstory. But some fans have gone to extremes to fabricate a made-up tale that’s hard to believe.

According to a viral Fandom wiki page (which is totally fictional), Sandy died in 2017 from a drug overdose. The page also claims Sandy was the bassist for a band called The Infection.

Article continues after ad

She died on July 16, 2017, from an overdose, with her body being found days later in her Johannesburg home. Her autopsy revealed alcohol in her system, heroin, and other drugs. Following her death, Spongebob made the announcement — and while it shocked fans, it also led to a surge in her music.

When reading this theory, it’s hard to understand how this makes any sense to the series or Sandy’s character. It’s nothing more than a not-so-funny gag made up by a fan.

Article continues after ad

Other wild Spongebob Squarepants fan theories

Sandy’s death isn’t the only wild theory about the children’s animated series. As adults, some of the theories make sense… while others are better left alone.

Article continues after ad

One of the well-known theories is that the Bikini Bottom was created by nuclear radiation. According to The Conversation, Bikini Atoll is an island group within the Marshall Islands which the US gained control over following World War II.

As a result, it became the home of nuclear weapons testing. Tests took place between 1946 and 1958 with a total of 67 weapons. It’s theorized that Bikini Bottom in Spongebob Squarepants is the result of nuclear testing, which explains how the fish can talk and why the characters are the way they are.

Another theory (that makes more sense now as adults) is the reason behind Squidward’s demeanor throughout the series. The theory suggests that Squidward had depression, which explains why he hated getting out of bed, as well as his constant fatigue and why he was apathetic to toward his own life and the existence of others.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

There’s also the Mrs. Puff theory about her husband. She never likes to talk about him, but in the episode ‘Krusty Love’ there’s a scene of a Pufferfish lamp being turned on by a human. It’s theorized Mrs. Puff’s husband was captured and turned into a lamp.

When is Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie out?

Sandy Cheeks’s solo rescue movie releases on August 2, 2024.

Netflix

The Bikini Bottom is in trouble and it’s up to Sandy to rescue her beloved town, with Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie following what happens when the town is suddenly scooped out of the ocean. Sandy and Spongebob venture to Texas to save the Bikini Bottom and stop a villainous plan.

Article continues after ad

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie will be released on Netflix, and you can check out other new movies on streaming alongside new TV shows to watch this month.