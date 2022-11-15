David Harbour teases that the MCU’s Thunderbolts are a “bunch of losers”

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at [email protected]

David Harbour is set to reprise his role as Red Guardian in the Thunderbolts film, and he teases that there are a lot of new things to come.

The Thunderbolts movie, which is set to be Marvel‘s response to DC‘s Suicide Squad films, is getting more and more hype every moment.

The film will feature a bunch of Marvel’s beloved anti-heroes, from Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier to Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova. Other cast members include Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Julia Louis Dreyfus as Countessa Valentina, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster.

And now, one star of the film, David Harbour – known for playing Red Guardian in Black Widow and Hopper in Stranger Things – has revealed what he is most excited for in the film: that they’re all a bunch of losers.

The Thunderbolts film will bring tons of “new things” to Marvel

In an interview with Collider, David Harbour recently discussed his role as the Red Guardian, along with his anticipation for his upcoming appearance in the Thunderbolts film.

While Harbour admitted that he hadn’t read a finished script yet, he was aware of the characters and the plot arcs of the upcoming film, and ultimately described it all as “really good”:

“It’s not what you’d expect. It incorporates a couple new elements, new things that we have yet to see in the universe.”

Marvel Studios The Thunderbolts film is set to include many of Marvel’s anti-heroes.

He continued speaking about his excitement for the film, including how stoked he was about the other characters and actors: “It’s really cool. We introduce a thing that’s super cool. It’s vital. I’m psyched that Julia Louis Dreyfus’ character is going to be, in a bigger way, explored. One of the things you’ll probably know is that the me and Florence dynamic will be in there and explored in a way that’s really cool.

“But all these guys, Sebastian’s character, Wyatt’s character, I just love this mercenary element in the MCU. MCU has always been sort of elevated in a certain way. Captain America, even Iron Man, although he has egos, are always in it for the right reasons or ultimately does the right thing.

“And I like these guys who are a bunch of losers or a bunch of guys who can’t quite get it right. And so far what they’ve pitched me just feels really cool.”

The Thunderbolts movie is set to begin filming next year as part of the MCU’s Phase Five. It will be directed by Jake Schreier, and will have a screenplay penned by Black Widow writer Eric Pearson.

And if the Thunderbolts are a “bunch of losers” as Harbour describes, we may truly be getting a film just as iconic as James Gunn’s Suicide Squad.

Thunderbolts is set to premiere in cinemas on July 26, 2024.