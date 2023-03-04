Crunchyroll 2023 Anime Awards winners announced

The Crunchyroll 2023 Anime Awards have finally arrived, but which show won what category? Let us explain…

The winners of the 2023 Crunchyroll Anime Awards were finally revealed during a live ceremony in Tokyo, Japan, on March 4. The event was also streamed live, and featured multiple guest stars, musical performances, and of course, a lot of victories for the anime community, as fans were able to vote for the winners themselves.

The event is now over, but if you’re still wanting to check it out, click here to find out when and where you can do that, and you can check out all of the nominees here.

Now, without further ado, here are all of the winners of the 2023 Crunchyroll Anime Awards…

Who won what in the Crunchyroll Anime Awards?

Below, we will list all the categories of the event, and note everyone who won.

Votes were cast on the Crunchyroll website. Clearly the competition was strong this year, but only one show could win each category.

Anime of the Year

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners – WINNER

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Lycoris Recoil

Ranking of Kings (cour 2)

SPY x FAMILY

Best Original Anime

Lycoris Recoil – WINNER

BIRDIE WING -Golf Girls’ Story-

Healer Girl

The Orbital Children

Vampire in the Garden

YUREI DECO

Best Character Design

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc – WINNER

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean

My Dress-Up Darling

Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)

SPY x FAMILY

Best Animation

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc – WINNER

Akebi’s Sailor Uniform

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)

SPY x FAMILY

Best New Series

SPY x FAMILY – WINNER

Call of the Night

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Lycoris Recoil

My Dress-Up Darling

Ya Boy Kongming!

Best Continuing Series

One Piece – WINNER

Attack on Titan – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War – Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure – JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean

Made in Abyss – Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun

Best Opening Sequence

“The Rumbling,” SiM, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 – WINNER

“Chikichiki Banban,” QUEENDOM, Ya Boy Kongming!

“Mixed Nuts,” Official HIGE DANdism, SPY x FAMILY

“Naked Hero,” Vaundy, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)

“This Fffire,” Franz Ferdinand, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

“Zankyousanka,” Aimer, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Best Ending Sequence

“Comedy,” Gen Hoshino, SPY x FAMILY – WINNER

“Akuma no Ko,” Ai Higuchi, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

“My Heart Has Surrendered,” Airi Suzuki, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-

“Koi no yukue,” Akari Akase, My Dress-Up Darling

“Koshaberibiyori,” FantasticYouth, Komi Can’t Communicate (2nd series)

“Yofukashino Uta,” Creepy Nuts, Call of the Night

Best Score

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 – WINNER

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun

SPY x FAMILY

Ya Boy Kongming!

Best Film

JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 – WINNER

Bubble

Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO

INU-OH

One Piece Film: Red

The Deer King

Best Anime Song

“The Rumbling,” SiM, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 – WINNER

“Chikichiki Banban,” QUEENDOM, Ya Boy Kongming!

“Comedy,” Gen Hoshino, SPY x FAMILY

“My Nonfiction,” Miyuki Shirogane (CV: Makoto Furukawa) & Chika Fujiwara (CV: Konomi Kohara), Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-

“New Genesis,” Ado, One Piece Film Red

“Shall We Dance?,” ReoNa, SHADOWS HOUSE -2nd Season-

Best Director

Haruo Sotozaki, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc – WINNER

Hiroyuki Imaishi, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Kazuhiro Furuhashi, SPY x FAMILY

Shingo Adachi, Lycoris Recoil

Yosuke Hatta, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)

Yuichiro Hayashi, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Best Main Character

Eren Jaeger, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 – WINNER

Bojji, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)

Chisato Nishikigi, Lycoris Recoil

David Martinez, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Loid Forger, SPY x FAMILY

Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling

Best Supporting Character

Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY – WINNER

Ai Hayasaka, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-

Kage, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)

Rebecca, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Tengen Uzui, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Yor Forger, SPY x FAMILY

“Must Protect At All Costs” Character

Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY – WINNER

Bojji, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)

Kage, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)

Komi Shouko, Komi Can’t Communicate (2nd series)

Kotaro Sato, Kotaro Lives Alone

Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling

Best Action Anime

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc – WINNER

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean

Lycoris Recoil

SPY x FAMILY

Best Comedy Anime

SPY x FAMILY – WINNER

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-

Kotaro Lives Alone

My Dress-Up Darling

Uncle from Another World

Ya Boy Kongming!

Best Drama Anime

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 – WINNER

86 EIGHTY-SIX Part 2

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Dance Dance Danseur

Kotaro Lives Alone

Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun

Best Fantasy Anime

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc – WINNER

Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 1 Part 2

Overlord IV

Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)

The Case Study of Vanitas (Cour 2)

Best Romance Anime

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic- – WINNER

Call of the Night

Komi Can’t Communicate (2nd Series)

Love After World Domination

My Dress-Up Darling

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie

Best VA Performance (Japanese)

Yuki Kaji, Eren Yeager, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 – WINNER

Atsumi Tanezaki, Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY

Chika Anzai, Chisato Nishikigi, Lycoris Recoil

Fairouz Ai, Jolyne Cujoh, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean

Misaki Kuno, Faputa and Irumyuui, Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun

Natsuki Hanae, Tanjiro Kamado, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Best VA Performance (English)

Zach Aguilar, David, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners – WINNER

Amanda Lee (Ama Lee), Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling

Cherami Leigh, Kotaro Sato, Kotaro Lives Alone

Natalie Van Sistine, Yor Forger, SPY x FAMILY

SungWon Cho (ProZD), Kage, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)

Zeno Robinson, Gamma 2, Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO

While not everyone was able to win, these Crunchyroll Anime Awards show how much the genre has grown over the past year. And it will continue to grow, with even more amazing and epic shows on the way in upcoming anime seasons.

Find out more about the Anime Awards winners here. And for more Crunchyroll content, click here.