Crunchyroll 2023 Anime Awards winners announced

The Crunchyroll 2023 Anime Awards have finally arrived, but which show won what category? Let us explain…
The winners of the 2023 Crunchyroll Anime Awards were finally revealed during a live ceremony in Tokyo, Japan, on March 4. The event was also streamed live, and featured multiple guest stars, musical performances, and of course, a lot of victories for the anime community, as fans were able to vote for the winners themselves.
Now, without further ado, here are all of the winners of the 2023 Crunchyroll Anime Awards…
Who won what in the Crunchyroll Anime Awards?
Below, we will list all the categories of the event, and note everyone who won.
Votes were cast on the Crunchyroll website. Clearly the competition was strong this year, but only one show could win each category.
Anime of the Year
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners – WINNER
- Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Lycoris Recoil
- Ranking of Kings (cour 2)
- SPY x FAMILY
Best Original Anime
- Lycoris Recoil – WINNER
- BIRDIE WING -Golf Girls’ Story-
- Healer Girl
- The Orbital Children
- Vampire in the Garden
- YUREI DECO
Best Character Design
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc – WINNER
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean
- My Dress-Up Darling
- Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)
- SPY x FAMILY
Best Animation
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc – WINNER
- Akebi’s Sailor Uniform
- Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)
- SPY x FAMILY
Best New Series
- SPY x FAMILY – WINNER
- Call of the Night
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Lycoris Recoil
- My Dress-Up Darling
- Ya Boy Kongming!
Best Continuing Series
- One Piece – WINNER
- Attack on Titan – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Kaguya-sama: Love Is War – Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure – JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean
- Made in Abyss – Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun
Best Opening Sequence
- “The Rumbling,” SiM, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 – WINNER
- “Chikichiki Banban,” QUEENDOM, Ya Boy Kongming!
- “Mixed Nuts,” Official HIGE DANdism, SPY x FAMILY
- “Naked Hero,” Vaundy, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)
- “This Fffire,” Franz Ferdinand, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- “Zankyousanka,” Aimer, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
Best Ending Sequence
- “Comedy,” Gen Hoshino, SPY x FAMILY – WINNER
- “Akuma no Ko,” Ai Higuchi, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- “My Heart Has Surrendered,” Airi Suzuki, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-
- “Koi no yukue,” Akari Akase, My Dress-Up Darling
- “Koshaberibiyori,” FantasticYouth, Komi Can’t Communicate (2nd series)
- “Yofukashino Uta,” Creepy Nuts, Call of the Night
Best Score
- Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 – WINNER
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun
- SPY x FAMILY
- Ya Boy Kongming!
Best Film
- JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 – WINNER
- Bubble
- Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO
- INU-OH
- One Piece Film: Red
- The Deer King
Best Anime Song
- “The Rumbling,” SiM, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 – WINNER
- “Chikichiki Banban,” QUEENDOM, Ya Boy Kongming!
- “Comedy,” Gen Hoshino, SPY x FAMILY
- “My Nonfiction,” Miyuki Shirogane (CV: Makoto Furukawa) & Chika Fujiwara (CV: Konomi Kohara), Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-
- “New Genesis,” Ado, One Piece Film Red
- “Shall We Dance?,” ReoNa, SHADOWS HOUSE -2nd Season-
Best Director
- Haruo Sotozaki, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc – WINNER
- Hiroyuki Imaishi, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Kazuhiro Furuhashi, SPY x FAMILY
- Shingo Adachi, Lycoris Recoil
- Yosuke Hatta, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)
- Yuichiro Hayashi, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
Best Main Character
- Eren Jaeger, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 – WINNER
- Bojji, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)
- Chisato Nishikigi, Lycoris Recoil
- David Martinez, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Loid Forger, SPY x FAMILY
- Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling
Best Supporting Character
- Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY – WINNER
- Ai Hayasaka, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-
- Kage, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)
- Rebecca, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Tengen Uzui, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Yor Forger, SPY x FAMILY
“Must Protect At All Costs” Character
- Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY – WINNER
- Bojji, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)
- Kage, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)
- Komi Shouko, Komi Can’t Communicate (2nd series)
- Kotaro Sato, Kotaro Lives Alone
- Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling
Best Action Anime
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc – WINNER
- Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean
- Lycoris Recoil
- SPY x FAMILY
Best Comedy Anime
- SPY x FAMILY – WINNER
- Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-
- Kotaro Lives Alone
- My Dress-Up Darling
- Uncle from Another World
- Ya Boy Kongming!
Best Drama Anime
- Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 – WINNER
- 86 EIGHTY-SIX Part 2
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Dance Dance Danseur
- Kotaro Lives Alone
- Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun
Best Fantasy Anime
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc – WINNER
- Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 1 Part 2
- Overlord IV
- Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)
- The Case Study of Vanitas (Cour 2)
Best Romance Anime
- Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic- – WINNER
- Call of the Night
- Komi Can’t Communicate (2nd Series)
- Love After World Domination
- My Dress-Up Darling
- Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie
Best VA Performance (Japanese)
- Yuki Kaji, Eren Yeager, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 – WINNER
- Atsumi Tanezaki, Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY
- Chika Anzai, Chisato Nishikigi, Lycoris Recoil
- Fairouz Ai, Jolyne Cujoh, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean
- Misaki Kuno, Faputa and Irumyuui, Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun
- Natsuki Hanae, Tanjiro Kamado, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
Best VA Performance (English)
- Zach Aguilar, David, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners – WINNER
- Amanda Lee (Ama Lee), Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling
- Cherami Leigh, Kotaro Sato, Kotaro Lives Alone
- Natalie Van Sistine, Yor Forger, SPY x FAMILY
- SungWon Cho (ProZD), Kage, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)
- Zeno Robinson, Gamma 2, Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO
While not everyone was able to win, these Crunchyroll Anime Awards show how much the genre has grown over the past year. And it will continue to grow, with even more amazing and epic shows on the way in upcoming anime seasons.
