Crunchyroll Winter 2024 lineup revealed

Crunchyroll has recently revealed the Winter 2024 anime slate – so, we’re going to take you through the new/ongoing shows and movies coming soon.

Crunchyroll has always been the streaming service that licenses the biggest anime. For instance, Fall 2023 featured new shows like Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Shangri-La Frontier, and more. The platform also added the sequels of popular shows like Jujutsu Kaisen, Spy X Family, and more to its vast library.

The season has almost ended, and it’s time for every anime fan to learn what Winter 2024 has to offer. Well, as per the recently released Crunchyroll Winter 2024 lineup, it’s clear that the New Year will be full of surprises for fans, be it new anime shows or continuing shows.

So, without taking much time, let’s delve deeper into the article to learn what’s coming up in Winter 2024.

Crunchyroll’s Winter 2024 lineup spotlights fantasy anime

Mark your calendars as we reveal the dates of the new anime shows that will arrive on Crunchyroll in Winter 2024.

December 29

BURN THE WITCH #0.8

January 1

Fluffy Paradise

January 5

The Demon Prince of Momochi House

Sasaki and Peeps

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic

January 6

Solo Leveling

A Sign of Affection

Tales of Wedding Rings

January 7

7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy!

January 8

The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!

January 9

Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss but I’m Not the Demon Lord

January 10

Metallic Rouge

Sengoku Youko

January 11

Delusional Monthly Magazine

January 13

Bucchigiri?!

January 14

Meiji Gekken: 1874

Winter 2024: Anime returning with a new season/arc

Here, you will get to know the release dates for your favorite anime sequels:

January 3

Classroom of the Elite Season 3

Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki Season 2

January 6

One Piece – Egghead Island Arc

January 7

Banished from the Hero’s Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Season 2

January 8

TSUKIMICHI: Moonlit Fantasy Season 2

HIGH CARD Season 2

January 14

The Fire Hunter Season 2

TBA

Here are the titles that are yet to get an exact release date:

Doctor Elise: The Royal Lady with the Lamp

MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES Season 2

The Witch and the Beast

Ongoing anime series that will continue in Winter 2024

Every Friday

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Every Saturday

The Apothecary Diaries

Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange

Case Closed (Detective Conan)

Soaring Sky! Precure

Every Sunday

Shangri-La Frontier

Captain Tsubasa Season 2: Junior Youth Arc

You can check out our other anime coverage here.