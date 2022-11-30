Could Namor beat Aquaman in a fight? Black Panther 2 actor responds

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Would Namor win in a fight against Aquaman? The Feathered Serpent God and King of Atlantis would make one hell of a face-off, and now the Black Panther 2 star has addressed the outcome of such a bout.

Namor the Sub-Mariner is the oldest character in Marvel history, debuting in Marvel Comics #1 in 1939. While development on a Namor movie was thrown around since 1997, the character finally made his first big-screen appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, portrayed by Tenoch Huerta.

The movie makes a few changes to the character; most notably, instead of Atlantis, he presides over the kingdom of Talocan, believed to be inspired by Tlālōcān, an underwater realm in the Aztec codices ruled by the rain god Tlāloc.

This may have been to separate him from Arthur Curry, better known as Aquaman, the half-human, half-Atlantean demigod portrayed by Jason Momoa. The question is, who’d win in a fight?

Namor actor addresses if he could beat Aquaman in a fight

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Huerta spoke about his role as Namor in Black Panther 2 and comparisons to Aquaman.

“[I’m] honored to be compared with [Jason Momoa]. He’s a wonderful actor, a fantastic human being. He’s a Hollywood movie star and they are comparing me with him,” he said.

“But, yeah, talking about the characters, I think they are totally different. It’s like trying to compare Shazam and Superman, or, I don’t know, Thanos and another villain just because they are villains, you know?

“For me, it’s like, okay, they are two superheroes, they come from the water, and that’s it. One is Mayan, Mesoamerican, and the other is Atlantean, from a Greek myth, but it’s different cultures, different backgrounds… even different powers, you know?

“Aquaman can communicate with animals, with whales and everything and Namor can’t. So, yeah, for me, it’s different characters. But if they compare Jason and me, oh! It’s an honor. That guy is so handsome! Come on!”

As for whether he could take Aquaman in a fight, Huerta gave a firm answer: “Yeah.”

It’s a debate destined for cafes, pubs, and tense gatherings – there’s arguments on either side, and sadly, it’s unlikely we’ll ever see them face off against each other… unless Dwayne Johnson gets his wish.

Black Panther 2 is in cinemas now. You can check out our coverage here.