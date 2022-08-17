Dwayne Johnson wants Marvel and DC to “cross paths” onscreen

Dwayne Johnson has been talking up the prospect of Marvel and DC characters teaming up or facing off on the big screen.

Johnson is currently kicking off his promotional tour for the release of superhero movie Black Adam.

The film finds Johnson playing the title character, an ancient god who finds himself in modern times, where he comes into conflict with the Justice Society of America.

The cast includes Pierce Brosnan, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, and Quintessa Swindell, with the film hitting screens in October. But in terms of overarching plans for the character, Johnson is looking much further ahead than that.

What did Dwayne Johnson say about Marvel and DC?

Marvel and DC are traditionally rivals, in both comics, and film. But Johnson believes there’s an opportunity for the publishers – and their characters – to unite onscreen.

“I am optimistic,” Johnson told. Total Film. “Just my nature is optimistic. And especially when it comes to creative. Especially when it comes to movies. And especially when it comes to the pantheon of DC superheroes and supervillains.

“Across the street, we have the pantheon of superheroes and supervillains of Marvel. To me, they can not only exist, but they should, in my mind, cross paths one day.”

It’s an ambitious idea that, given the complicated history between the two companies, is unlikely to happen. But if anyone can pull off such a crossover event – and get Black Adam battling Superman onscreen – it’s Dwayne Johnson.

As for the forthcoming film, Johnson said: “The goal is to really expand the universe, and introduce new characters, and spin-off, and be really strategic about the plan. We have a few ideas of what characters people are really going to respond to in Black Adam, and so we’re already thinking ahead to: ‘Let’s start thinking about that movie, and what that movie looks like for them.'”

Black Adam hits screens worldwide on October 16.