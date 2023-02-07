Constantine 2 movie starring Keanu Reeves reportedly canceled by WB

An insider claims WB Pictures has canceled plans to develop its previously announced Constantine 2 film starring Keanu Reeves.

DC’s dark universe can’t seem to catch a break, especially where the Hellblazer is concerned. The original Constantine film hit theaters in 2005 and garnered appreciable box office earnings.

Lukewarm reception kept the trenchcoat-wearing occult detective from reentering the mainstream for quite some time, though.

Constantine’s risen in popularity in recent years, though, thanks to Matt Ryan’s beloved performances on TV and in animation. But a September 2022 announcement confirmed WB had even bigger plans for the character, with Keanu Reeves primed to return for a Constantine sequel directed by Francis Lawrence.

Rumors claims WB has canceled its Constantine 2 plans

According to industry insider KC Walsh, WB is no longer moving forward with the eagerly-anticipated Constantine sequel.

Walsh alleged as much in response to a since-deleted tweet, then later claimed Warner Bros. greenlit the project out of “desperation.” The insider explained, “that was a movie they greenlit in desperation because they weren’t sure [of the direction of DC] and needed to have something post-2023.”

Keanu Reeves in Constantine (2005)

As of writing, Warner Bros. has yet to formally confirm whether or not it has canceled Constantine 2. Since the project received the green light weeks before James Gunn and Peter Safran took over the DCU, such news wouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

The Constantine 2 report comes amid a rash of cancellations from the DC Studios camp. Notably, the last weeks alone have seen Doom Patrol, Titans, and Pennyworth get shelved.

It seems the next slate of DC movies and TV shows doesn’t currently have room for John Constantine, either.