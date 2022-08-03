Conor McGregor sets acting debut in Road House remake with Jake Gyllenhaal

Conor McGregor will make his acting debut in Jake Gyllenhaal’s Road House remake.

Rotten Tomatoes would have you believe that 1989’s Road House, starring Patrick Swayze as a near-mythological bouncer, was a disaster. It has a 37% rating, with some critics once branding it “monstrous”, “ludicrous” and “grotesque.”

The truth of the matter is this: it’s one of the greatest movies of all time. That is not an over-exaggeration. It is cinematic nonsense of the highest order, and one of the best, essential films of the ’80s. A man rips out another man’s throat, for goodness sake.

So, it’s understandable that moviegoers are approaching news of a remake with some apprehension. However, it’s going to boast some serious headliners – including one Notorious fighter.

Conor McGregor to make acting debut in Road House remake starring Jake Gyllenhaal

McGregor is set to make his acting debut in the film, with the UFC champion starring alongside Gyllenhaal in the lead role. While it’s likely we’ll see him fight, McGregor will be playing a character as opposed to himself, Deadline reports.

It’s said that McGregor has been scoping out Hollywood for some time, and decided to join the project after watching the original Road House and meeting with Joel Silver.

The cast also includes Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Lukas Gage, Hannah Love Lanier, Travis Van Winkle, but it’s unclear if anyone is playing a role from the original film.

Road House remake plot: What’s it about?

The reimagined take will “follow a former UFC fighter (Gyllenhaal) who takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida Keys, but soon discovers that not everything is what it seems in this tropical paradise.”

Edge of Tomorrow director Doug Liman has been tapped for the remake. Prime Video confirmed development on the film after news first emerged in November last year.

In a statement, Liman said: “I’m thrilled to put my own spin on the beloved Road House legacy. And I can’t wait to show audiences what Jake and I are going to do with this iconic role.”

The Road House will be available to stream on Prime Video, but no release date has been announced at the time of writing.