Acclaimed movie studio A24 has denied involvement in a mysterious new movie from the mind of rapper Travis Scott, which is due to hit US screens this weekend.

A24 is known for producing challenging film fare. From The Witch and Hereditary to Midsommar and Beau is Afraid, the films the studio releases tend to fall outside the mainstream.

But A24 movies are almost always interesting, frequently challenging, and often manage to garner both critical acclaim and strong box office numbers.

Article continues after ad

There’s something strange happening with A24 this week, however, with a music artist claiming the company is producing his first movie and A24 quickly denying that claim.

Circus Maximus: A24 denies involvement in mysterious Travis Scott movie

On July 25, 2023, Travis Scott Tweeted a poster (see below) for a film titled Circus Maximus, which states: “IN THEATRES July 27 2023.” The A24 logo sits in the bottom right hand corner of said poster, suggesting the studio is releasing the movie.

But when Variety asked A24 about Circus Maximus, the company claimed “the movie is not actually theirs.” Which is odd.

Article continues after ad

The poster also states that Circus Maximus is written and directed by Scott. Then lists multiple additional helmers: Gaspar Noé, Nicolas Winding-Refn, Harmony Korine, Valdimar Jóhannsson, and Kahlil Joseph.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

What is Circus Maximus about?

Here’s the official synopsis for the film, via its listing on the AMC website: “Prepare to enter Circus Maximus as Travis Scott takes his audience on a mind-bending visual odyssey across the globe, woven together by the speaker rattling sounds of his highly anticipated upcoming album Utopia.

Article continues after ad

“The film is a surreal and psychedelic journey, uniting a collective of visionary filmmakers from around the world in a kaleidoscopic exploration of human experience and the power of soundscapes.”

AMC has the film’s runtime at 1 hour and 15 minutes. And there’s also a teaser trailer (see below), though the footage poses more questions than it does answers.

Regarding the release, Variety states: “The film will be showing in select theaters in a sporadic release pattern. LA-area listings show a single run time on Thursday, as promised in the tease, along with additional showings – also once a day – on Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday.”

Article continues after ad

Beyond that, details remain thin on the ground for Circus Maximus, though when asked for more info, Travis Scott tweeted: “We will talk more when I get better service lmaoooo.” So it’s very much a case of watch this space…

For more TV and Movies information, head to our dedicated homepage.