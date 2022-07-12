Christian Bale’s “creepy as hell” deleted scenes in Thor wouldn’t have been “family-friendly”

Cameron Frew . 38 minutes ago

Christian Bale’s Gorr is one of the MCU’s scariest bad guys in Thor: Love and Thunder. However, there were a few “creepy as hell” scenes deemed a bit much for children.

If we look back across the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there’s only a few villains that stick out as genuinely frightening: Thanos made half of all life disappear – including Spider-Man! – so he’s earned a spot; Kilgrave stole every scene with his despicable powers of persuasion; and the Abomination’s CGI speaks for itself.

And then there’s Gorr the God Butcher, Thor’s newest foe with a penchant – nay, a need – to butcher gods. He’s an intimidating presence in every scene, but it’s not because of his raggedy shawl and lifeless look, nor is it just because of Bale making a meal out of every line: he’s a normal man with absolutely nothing to lose.

The actor’s return to comic book movies, given his decorated career as Batman, sparked much excitement upon its announcement. Stories have since emerged about his Kate Bush dancing and “never-ending scream,” most of which was cut as it wouldn’t have been “family-friendly.”

Christian Bale says Gorr’s deleted scenes in Thor: Love and Thunder wouldn’t be “family-friendly”

In an interview with Collider, Bale praised director Taika Waititi as a “real artist” and Thor: Love and Thunder as “very moving.” However, he admitted there was an “awful lot” left on the cutting room floor he’d have loved to see in the final movie.

He said: “There’s an awful lot that I wish was in this film, which you can’t have a four-hour long film because there’s so much gold that’s on the cutting room floor, hilarious stuff, and creepy as hell stuff.”

Bale then explained that those scenes were “perhaps pushing it to a realm where maybe it wouldn’t have been able to be family-friendly, which we always wanted it to be.”

Christian Bale on Gorr’s “never-ending scream” in Thor: Love and Thunder

Speaking to ScreenRant, Bale revealed he let out a deathly howl inspired by the video for Aphex Twin’s Come to Daddy, but it was cut for being too intense and “extreme” for a PG-13 movie.

He also told USA Today: “There was this scream that was never-ending. It was a scream people might have thought was ending soon. But, no, it kept going and going and going, I could tell, no one quite knew what to think… that scene will never see the light of day.”

Bale doesn’t have any bitterness about the trial-and-error process. “That was my job, to come in and provide that creepiness element. You have to find that edge, what’s too little, what’s too much. And hit the right note,” he added.

Thor: Love and Thunder is in cinemas now.