Deadpool & Wolverine gets one big criticism in first rave reactions

The first reactions to Deadpool & Wolverine will have Marvel fans screaming, “Let’s f**king go!” However, there’s one criticism they should be aware of.

Deadpool & Wolverine is one of the most anticipated MCU movies ever. Not only does it mark the long-awaited arrival of Ryan Reynold’s Merc with a Mouth, but it also sees the return of Hugh Jackman’s iconic superhero.

Still, it’s not arriving without any baggage. 2023 was a rough year for the franchise (lest we forget Secret Invasion), with Marvel experiencing blow after blow with little mercy (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 and Loki Season 2 were the exceptions).

Article continues after ad

In other words, Deadpool & Wolverine has to be good – and going by the first reactions, it looks like it’s delivered… but there’s one problem.

Deadpool & Wolverine visuals are a let-down, reactions warn

Deadpool & Wolverine may make you cheer, laugh, and cry, but a few critics and fans have criticized how the film looks; whether it’s the CGI or its general palette (in simpler terms, it’s not particularly vibrant).

Article continues after ad

RogerEbert’s Robert Daniels called it “one of the worst made movies of the year,” and noted that its color grading is “slightly brighter” than in the trailers, “but still not great.”

Article continues after ad

This echoes people’s complaints about the trailers, with many accusing the movie of having desaturated, flat cinematography.

Harrison Martin also warned that “some of the visual effects were horrendous,” while critic Sean Boelman said the film is “at its best when it’s at its fanservice-iest, with a lot of the other humor falling flat and the CGI blood ruining the action sequences.”

Nevertheless, don’t let this put you off (as if it would, anyway). Comic Book’s Brandon Davis called it a “Marvel wet dream… plenty of surprises but with epic action, excessive violence, and relentless humor.”

Article continues after ad

Lyra Hale called the new movie a “love letter” to its source material, and an “absolute blast.” Hale also advised fans to “go in blind. DON’T SPOIL YOURSELF. The trailer gave us nothing.”

Article continues after ad

Before Deadpool & Wolverine, make sure you check out our breakdown of the Marvel movies in order, our Lady Deadpool actor predictions, and what you should know about Deadpool & Wolverine’s age rating.