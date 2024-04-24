Channing Tatum’s new thriller looks like the next Saltburn

Channing Tatum is starring in a new thriller directed by partner Zoë Kravitz, with some fans linking it to one of the most divisive movies of 2023.

Tatum, known for his roles in Step Up, Magic Mike and 21 Jump Street, will star in Blink Twice, a new thriller directed by partner Zoë Kravitz. While hype for the movie has already taken off, some fans have already spotted similarities with Emerald Fennell’s explosive 2023 film Saltburn.

“Yes this looks like the female Saltburn but am I still sat? Absolutely,” one fan posted on X/Twitter.

In the recently released trailer, fans see tech billionaire Slater King (Tatum) who meets Frida (Naomi Ackie), and invites her to join him and his friends for a vacation on his private island. Strange things begin to happen, forcing Frida to uncover the truth if she wants to make it out alive.

What fans have seen so far primarily links to the opening of Saltburn, in which lowly Oliver (Barry Keoghan) is invited to the self-titled manor house of Felix (Jacob Elordi), where otherworldly things begin to happen. Through epic party scenes, a strange sense of eeriness, and plenty of time spent around the pool, Saltburn and Blink Twice appear to have a lot in common.

However, other fans believe that different horror movies are more closely linked to Zoë Kravitz’s new project.

“Looks like Glass Onion: A Knives Out mystery but a bit different. I dig it. Will be watching,” a second fan weighed in. A third added “Midsommar meets Get Out.”

“It’s great to see you back on the screen Channing Tatum!” another fan was thrilled by, with others agreeing “Feels like it’s been ages since Channing been in a film.”

The original title for the new movie was Pussy Island, but was later changed during the development process. Blink Twice marks Kravitz’s directorial debut and will be released on August 23.