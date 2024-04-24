TV & Movies

Channing Tatum’s new thriller looks like the next Saltburn

Jasmine Valentine
Channing Tatum in Blink TwiceAmazon MGM Studios

Channing Tatum is starring in a new thriller directed by partner Zoë Kravitz, with some fans linking it to one of the most divisive movies of 2023.

Tatum, known for his roles in Step Up, Magic Mike and 21 Jump Street, will star in Blink Twice, a new thriller directed by partner Zoë Kravitz. While hype for the movie has already taken off, some fans have already spotted similarities with Emerald Fennell’s explosive 2023 film Saltburn.

“Yes this looks like the female Saltburn but am I still sat? Absolutely,” one fan posted on X/Twitter.

In the recently released trailer, fans see tech billionaire Slater King (Tatum) who meets Frida (Naomi Ackie), and invites her to join him and his friends for a vacation on his private island. Strange things begin to happen, forcing Frida to uncover the truth if she wants to make it out alive.

What fans have seen so far primarily links to the opening of Saltburn, in which lowly Oliver (Barry Keoghan) is invited to the self-titled manor house of Felix (Jacob Elordi), where otherworldly things begin to happen. Through epic party scenes, a strange sense of eeriness, and plenty of time spent around the pool, Saltburn and Blink Twice appear to have a lot in common.

However, other fans believe that different horror movies are more closely linked to Zoë Kravitz’s new project.

“Looks like Glass Onion: A Knives Out mystery but a bit different. I dig it. Will be watching,” a second fan weighed in. A third added “Midsommar meets Get Out.”

“It’s great to see you back on the screen Channing Tatum!” another fan was thrilled by, with others agreeing “Feels like it’s been ages since Channing been in a film.”

The original title for the new movie was Pussy Island, but was later changed during the development process. Blink Twice marks Kravitz’s directorial debut and will be released on August 23.

About The Author

Jasmine Valentine

Jasmine Valentine is a TV and Movies Writer at Dexerto. She's the go-to source for all things Young Sheldon, as well as many Netflix originals. Jasmine has also written for the likes of Total Film, The Daily Beast, and Radio Times. You can email her here: jasmine.waters@dexerto.com.

keep reading
One Piece Vegapunk anime
Anime
One Piece Chapter 1113 release date & spoilers: Vegapunk’s message revealed
Tulisha srivastava
Hiroyuki Sanada looking poised as Lord Toranga in Shogun.
TV & Movies
Will there be a Shogun Episode 11?
Chris Tilly
Deadpool 3
TV & Movies
Deadpool & Wolverine teases more Marvel cameos with incredible Spider-Man Easter egg
Kayla Harrington
Lee Je-hoon in Escape movie as Kyu-nam
TV & Movies
25 Korean movies you should watch in 2024
Gabriela Silva

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.