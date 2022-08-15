Bryce Dallas Howard “made much less” money than Chris Pratt on Jurassic World sequels

Bryce Dallas Howard has revealed she “made much less money” from the Jurassic World movies than her co-star Chris Pratt, who fought for her behind the scenes.

Pratt and Howard have been at the forefront of the Jurassic World movies since the franchise relaunched in 2015.

The trilogy came to an end with Jurassic World Dominion earlier this year, with Sam Elliott, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum reprising their roles from the original 1993 hit.

However, despite sharing top billing across the sequels, neither star was paid the same; or more accurately, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor earned more than Howard across the films.

Bryce Dallas Howard “made much less” money than Chris Pratt during Jurassic World

Back in 2018, it emerged that Howard made $8 million for Fallen Kingdom, while Pratt nabbed a payday for $10 million, as per Variety.

In a new interview with Insider, Howard discussed her salary on the Jurassic World entries, and how she was paid “much less” than Pratt.

Universal Pictures Chris Pratt earned more money than Bryce Dallas Howard throughout the Jurassic World franchise.

“The reports were so interesting because I was paid so much less than the reports even said, so much less,” she said.

“When I started negotiating for Jurassic, it was 2014 and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage. And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies and so your deals are set.”

Chris Pratt made sure Bryce Dallas Howard earned the same money elsewhere

However, while the disparity in their pay has been criticized, Pratt ensured Howard earned equal pay in other areas of the franchise, such as theme park rides and video games – to the point she’s made more from them than the movies themselves.

She explained: “What I will say is that Chris and I have discussed it, and whenever there was an opportunity to move the needle on stuff that hadn’t been already negotiated, like a game or a ride, he literally told me, ‘You guys don’t even have to do anything. I’m gonna do all the negotiating. We’re gonna be paid the same and you don’t have to think about this, Bryce.’

“I love him so much for doing that. I really do, because I’ve been paid more for those kinds of things than I ever was for the movie.”

Jurassic World Dominion is available to rent digitally and purchase on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD tomorrow, August 16.