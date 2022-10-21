Black Adam’s producers are furious that major cameo got spoiled

US Deputy Editor. Teamfight Tactics, Minecraft, League of Legends, and all things gaming, esports, television, and movies. Formerly of Fansided and ScreenRant. Tips welcome at [email protected]

One of the producers of the latest DCEU movie Black Adam expressed frustration that the movie’s big cameo was spoiled ahead of its release.

The hierarchy of the DCEU is about to be shaken up, as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is finally donning the cape and taking the mantle of Black Adam.

The movie has been released to mixed reviews with critics being far harsher on the superhero movie than general audiences, and there are concerns as to whether it will make a healthy box office.

Much of the allure drawing in viewers has less to do with the hero himself and more with his possible connection to established DC characters. But the movie’s producers are upset that one character’s inclusion was leaked before Black Adam hit theaters. WARNING spoilers for Black Adam to follow!

Black Adam producer angry that cameo leaked

One of the more surprising cameos in Black Adam involved the return of Superman (Henry Cavill). Though Cavill is known for playing the iconic hero, after the recent reshuffling of leadership at Warner Bros. there were questions as to whether he would return to the role.

In an interview with Slash Film, producer Hiram Garcia expressed his frustration that the cameo was leaked.

“We heard them begging for it for so long. We’ve been wanting it for so long. It’s disappointing that it leaks.”

Warner Brothers Superman and Black Adam meet in the mid-credits scene of the movie.

While Garcia hopes that fans were able to avoid spoilers and enjoy the surprise return of Superman, there’s no doubt that spoilers took some of the weight out of Cavill’s return.

Johnson, for his part, was quite adamant about Black Adam getting a showdown with the Man of Steel, but most fans weren’t expecting it to come so soon.

While their first meeting wasn’t the epic clash that Johnson was hoping for, it was clearly setting up that showdown in the future.