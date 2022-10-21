Black Adam’s Rotten Tomatoes score falls to new low

Chris Tilly has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Newspaper Journalism. He's been writing about Movies and TV for over 20 years, working for the likes of Time Out, IGN, and Fandom. Chris loves Star Wars, Marvel, DC, sci-fi, and especially horror, while he knows maybe too much about Alan Partridge. You can email him here: [email protected]

Dwayne Johnson previously claimed that Black Adam would “change the hierarchy of power in the DC universe,” but if the films are being ranked by Rotten Tomatoes scores, it’s done nothing of the sort.

There’s a lot riding on the success of Black Adam, with the new movie introducing the title character, as well as members of the Justice Society, many of whom have a shot at a spin-off flicks.

Warner Bros. will be hoping that it doesn’t follow in the footsteps of Wonder Woman 1984 and The Suicide Squad, both of which failed to make back their budgets theatrically.

But even if it’s a commercial hit, Black Adam is failing critically.

What is Black Adam’s Rotten Tomatoes score?

When the first set of reviews landed, Black Adam scored 55% on Rotten Tomatoes, which will surely have come as a disappointment to Dwayne Johnson and the teams at Warner Bros. and DC.

Indeed, some of the critics were brutal. The Hollywood Reporter stated: “Jaume Collet-Serra’s Black Adam will, for most viewers, just be another fine-not-great night of spandex mayhem and franchises hoping to be born.” While The Atlantic wrote: “Regardless of viewers’ needs or desires, they’ve ended up with Black Adam, an expensive-looking shrug that conforms to the trademark dullness of all of Johnson’s recent efforts.”

That was two days ago, and the news is getting worse, with more reviews dropping, and the score falling to just 44%, which is where it sits as we write this article.

Where does Black Adam sit in the DCEU RT rankings?

If you count the two cuts of Justice League as two separate movies – as Rotten Tomatoes seems to – then there have been 12 films in DC’s Extended Universe, and Black Adam comes in at a lowly Number 9.

DCEU Rotten Tomatoes Scores…

Wonder Woman – 93%

The Suicide Quad – 90%

Shazam – 82%

Birds of Prey – 73%

Aquaman – 73%

Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 71%

Wonder Woman 1984 – 58%

Man of Steel – 56%

Black Adam – 44%

Justice League – 39%

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice – 29%

Suicide Squad – 26%

That means that – according to the critics at least – Black Adam is only better than Suicide Squad, Batman v Superman, and Justice League. Making it less a “change in the hierarchy” of DC’s Extended Universe, and more a drop in the quality.

Black Adam is in cinemas now.