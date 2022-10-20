Black Adam v Superman will be “more than one fight”

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

Black Adam v Superman won’t be a one-off bout – according to the movie’s producer, their showdown will be “much more than that.”

Tomorrow, Dwayne Johnson’s DCEU debut will finally hit cinemas with Black Adam, introducing the Kahndaq anti-hero to the big screen for the first time.

In the lead-up to the movie’s release, The Rock shifted the conversation away from changing the hierarchy of the DC universe to the hyped-up, possible return of another hero: Superman.

According to the star, the “most powerful and unstoppable force in the entire universe has been on the sidelines for too long” – if they do meet, expect something more than a quick tussle between the two titans.

Black Adam v Superman won’t be a one-off fight, producer says

Ahead of Black Adam’s release, its producer Hiram Garcia opened up about his plans for the two characters to appear in a future movie, and how it’ll be something more substantial than a fight.

“It’s never been about a one off or just about a fight. No, it’s about so much more than that,” he told CinemaBlend.

“We really want to craft a long form of storytelling and show that these two characters exist in the same universe and are going to have to deal with each other often, either on the same or opposite sides.

“Hopefully they’re going to clash at some point, but it’s not just about a ‘one fight’ situation. That was never our dream. That does not reward the fans. Fans want to feel a journey between these guys knowing that these guys exist in the same universe.”

We won’t spoil anything here, but if you want to find out what happens in Black Adam’s huge mid-credit scene, you can click here. Soon, you’ll join them in the sun.

Black Adam hits cinemas tomorrow, October 21.