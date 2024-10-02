Better Man review: Robbie Williams monkeys around in audacious musical biopic

Better Man is a Robbie Williams biopic that charts the highs and lows of the pop star’s colorful career. But what sets it apart from similar fare is the fact that Robbie is a monkey throughout the musical, an unusual creative decision that results in a fascinating film.

The near-billion dollar success of Freddie Mercury movie Bohemian Rhapsody has resulted in the music biopic experiencing something of a resurgence.

Elton John flick Rocketman followed soon after, while earlier this year Bob Marley movie One Love became a smash, while Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black was a modest hit.

That recent pair movies focussed on subjects that died young, and Better Man’s protagonist Robbie Williams could have gone the same way via drink and drugs. But the singer-songwriter survived addiction, and lived to help oversee the telling of his own story in remarkable fashion.

Robbie Williams, performing monkey

First, the elephant in the room – or rather, the monkey. When Robbie was discussing putting his life through a lens with director Michael Gracey, Williams said he’d felt like a performing monkey throughout his career.

Gracey saw an opportunity to make that metaphor real, so together with Oliver Cole and Simon Gleeson, wrote a relatively straightforward screenplay charting the rise, fall, and rise of Robbie Williams. But with a major simian surprise.

Throughout the movie, a monkey takes Robbie’s place. So while the rest of the cast is human, the film’s central character is a computer-generated chimp, created by the tech geniuses at Weta Digital.

Meaning a young monkey is Robbie during the film’s early childhood scenes, a teenage monkey takes us into the Take That years, and an adult monkey is solo Robbie, enjoying the trappings of fame, as well as the dark side of success.

It’s an audacious decision by all involved. But one that results in some stunning visuals, as well as multiple jaw-dropping musical set-pieces.

What is Better Man about?

Kicking off in Stoke-on-Trent in 1982, Better Man finds young Robert Williams being bullied in the playground, and called the one thing he vows never to be: “a nobody.” But inspired by his aspiring entertainer dad – and with cabaret in his DNA – the young lad finds hope in music.

One wink (yes, wink) during a boy band audition earns him a spot in Take That, where Robert becomes cheeky-chappie Robbie. Then following a stint on the gay club circuit, the boys are soon topping the UK charts, and the object of pretty much every young girl’s affections.

Chrysalis

But there’s tension between Robbie and songwriter Gary Barlow, which is exacerbated by Williams’ hard partying, which ultimately results in Take That kicking him out of the band. And Robbie spiraling out of control.

He then starts writing songs with Guy Chambers, and hit after hit after hit follows. As does more drink and drugs, followed by Robbie getting clean, making amends with those he’s wronged, and climaxing with a triumphant Royal Albert Hall gig that takes his story full circle.

Let Robbie entertain you

That’s the central through-line, but being a musical – made by the director who helmed The Greatest Showman – much of the movie is told through song. And in scenes that underline why Williams is one of England’s own greatest showmen.

‘Feel’ underscores a sad sequence early on, when Robbie’s father walks out on the family. ‘Come Undone’ predictably underpins Robbie’s self-destructive phase. While a touching rendition of ‘She’s the One’ plays as Robbie courts All Saint Natalie Appleton.

Take That tunes are few and far between, and conspicuous by their absence. The band’s cover of ‘Relight My Fire’ is used when Robbie messes up onstage, precipitating his departure. While more head-scratching is solo single ‘Rock DJ’ being sung by the five-piece to celebrate their first record contract. It’s the movie’s most memorable number, but a strange choice to have the band sing his song rather than one of their own.

‘Angels’ then makes an emotionally-charged appearance. While ‘Let Me Entertain You’ is a repeating refrain, and one that provides another of the film’s highlights as multiple monkeys – representing negative voices in the singer’s head – do battle while Robbie bashes out the song onstage.

Self-obsession, self-destruction, and love

Those demons are the true focus of Better Man, and the film’s subject isn’t short of them. ‘Who is Robbie Williams?’ Robbie Williams asks via voiceover at the start of the movie, suggesting an identity crisis that drives his need for adulation, and frequently results in crippling insecurity.

Self-obsession and self-destruction play their part in the story, as does addiction. But fame is also examined from multiple angles.

It “looks good in a photo” is how he frames stardom late in proceedings, but success solved none of the problems Robbie thought it would. A message that appears in most celebrity biopics, but one that rings particularly true here.

Chrysalis

Ultimately however, Better Man is a movie about love. Robbie’s love for nan, who was his guiding light. His love for mum, who was always there for him. And his love-hate relationship with dad, who Robbie repeatedly tried to please, in spite of his prolonged absence.

Though this is also where the movie makes one major misstep, through the redemption story that ends Better Man on a decidedly high note. As while it neatly wraps the narrative up, this major moment feels so undeserving and unearned that it undermines much of what’s gone before.

Is Better Man good?

Better Man features a scene where teenage Robbie dances in front of a giant Knebworth poster, foreshadowing his historic gig at the huge venue. So subtle it ain’t.

But Robbie himself isn’t subtle, so this is very much a case of the material matching the artist, while the tale itself is skilfully told, and consistently entertaining.

It’s also honest, as in spite of Williams’ involvement at pretty much every level of production, Better Man is very much warts-and-all, painting a well-rounded picture of the star, for better, and worse.

But even if you aren’t a fan of the man – or his music – thanks to the magic of the monkey at the heart of the movie, you can’t take your eyes off Better Man.

Better Man review score: 4/5

A solid Robbie Williams biopic, made special by that simian twist.

Better Man was reviewed at a Secret Screening during Fantastic Fest, and is due to hit screens on December 26, 2024.