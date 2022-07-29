Harley Quinn solves Batman-Catwoman “going down” fiasco in a very Tarantino way

Brianna Reeves . Last updated: Jul 29, 2022

The third season of Harley Quinn’s tackles the Batman and Catwoman “going down” controversy in a hilarious fashion.

Batman’s sex life comes up fairly often given the playboy persona he retreats to as Bruce Wayne. Writers have even explored that part of his life while he dons the cape and cowl – in and out of comics.

Thus, many were surprised to learn that DC rejected a pitch from Harley Quinn TV series creatives, who wanted the Bat to go down on Selina Kyle.

The show’s co-creators, Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker, told Variety the following last summer: “…DC was like, ‘You can’t do that. You absolutely cannot do that.’ They’re like, ‘Heroes don’t do that.'”

Apparently, DC thought selling Batman toys would prove too difficult a task if the Caped Crusader was depicted as an unselfish lover. It sparked controversy, of course, which the Harley Quinn team has taken in stride.

Harley Quinn mocks Batman-Catwoman controversy

HBO Max aired the first three episodes of Harley Quinn’s newest season on Thursday, July 28. The third episode, “The 83rd Annual Villy Awards,” approaches the Dark Knight’s skills as a lover head-on. Kind of.

TVLine reports that during the episode, Poison Ivy phones Catwoman to ask about the mysterious man in her life. Selina merely tells Ivy, “He’s… fine.” She doesn’t sound too enthusiastic, and viewers learn why soon thereafter.

When the two friends end their FaceTime call, the scene cuts to a shot of the Bat knelt between the Cat’s legs.

Instead of Batman demonstrating a willingness to intimately pleasure Catwoman, the vigilante is shown giving her a foot massage.

Selina responds to his offer to continue with a listless, “It’s not worth it.” Funnily enough, he seems dejected by the exchange. So much for the Bat being the World’s Greatest Detective.

But perhaps he’ll redeem himself by season’s end. Or maybe DC’s Batman-focused concern for decorum will continue to let the Caped Crusader serve as the butt of some pretty pointed jokes.