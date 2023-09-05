Arrival ending explained: What that heartbreaking twist means

Arrival is one of the most acclaimed and beloved sci-fi movies of the last decade, and it’s now in the Netflix top 10 – here’s the ending explained, including what that heartbreaking twist means.

Arrival has some pedigree. The 2016 movie was directed by Denis Villeneuve, from a script by Eric Heisserer, which in turn was based on the novella ‘Story of Your Life’ by Ted Chiang. Here’s the official synopsis for the movie:

“When mysterious spacecrafts touch down across the globe, an elite team – lead by expert linguist Louise Banks – is brought together to investigate. As mankind teeters on the verge of global war, Banks and the team race against time for answers – and to find them, she will take a chance that could threaten her life, and quite possibly humanity.”

Amy Adams plays linguist Louise, while Jeremy Renner is the physicist with whom she collaborates, and embarks on a romance. There’s renewed interest in the title due to Arrival now streaming on Netflix, so we’re writing about how their relationship – and the film – ends below. Meaning SPOILERS AHEAD…

Arrival ending explained: What that twist means

Arrival begins with Louise Banks’ daughter Hannah dying from an incurable disease. The movie then cuts to the extraterrestrial spaceships arriving in our atmosphere, and hovering over Earth; 12 spacecraft, over 12 cities.

While studying the aliens and their mysterious language with physicist Ian, Louise has flashbacks to her daughter’s life, and various conversations they have had.

She then realizes that the alien language will alter our perception of time, allowing humans to see into the future, remembering what will happen like they remember what has happened. This revelation helps to avert war with the aliens (and each other), who in exchange for this gift, want our help in 3,000 years.

Louise writes a book titled ‘The Universal Language’ to help the world understand the alien language. While in the film’s big twist, we learn that Louise hasn’t given birth to Hannah yet, with those flashbacks really being flashes forward to events yet to occur.

Louise knows that Hannah will die. And that keeping this information from Hannah’s father Ian will result in him leaving. But the love she already feels for her daughter means Louise presses ahead with the relationship and pregnancy, deciding to have Hannah in spite of knowing her fate.

Arrival is available to rent and purchase, while it's also now streaming on Netflix.