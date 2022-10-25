Ant-Man 3: Paul Rudd responds to Kang’s butt theory

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

Paul Rudd has addressed an Ant-Man 3 fan theory: could he not kill Kang the Conqueror by shrinking down and going up his butt?

When Ant-Man joined the Avengers on the battlefield for Endgame, everyone had the same thought: could he not kill or even mobilize Thanos by shrinking down, going inside him, and returning to normal size?

There is some evidence to support this theory, with The Boys Season 3 showing what would happen if someone with similar powers sneezed inside a man’s penis.

With the first trailer for Ant-Man 3 – titled Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – dropping yesterday, the question has come up again, and Rudd has been quick to respond.

Paul Rudd addresses Kang’s butt theory for Ant-Man 3

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight after the trailer dropped, Rudd immediately set the record straight on the idea of Ant-Man climbing inside the butt of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) and turning him into mush.

“I know what you’re talking about, a way to kill Thanos,” he said.

“And that some people consider it a missed opportunity. Well, I guess you’ll just have to see the next one.

“I don’t know if you can take Kang out that way either, Kang’s pretty tough, and I gotta assume all parts of him are tough.”

It’s not the first time Rudd has spoken about rupturing a villain’s insides. He appears as Ant-Man on the Avengers: Quantum Encounter attraction, where he addresses “the elephant in the room.”

“I’ve heard a lot of chatter out there asking why I didn’t shrink down, go in, and uh, kill Thanos in a really creative way. First of all, gross. Secondly, it’s much more complicated than that – allow me to explain,” he adds, before Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne/The Wasp cuts him off.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is due for release on February 17, 2023.