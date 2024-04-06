Andrew Scott delivers harsh message to Fleabag fans

Fleabag star Andrew Scott delivered a harsh but honest message to the who are still rewatching the series as a whole.

BBC’s Fleabag was known as a both a critical and audience success during its two series run from 2016 to 2019.

The series, starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge (who also created and wrote it), Sian Clifford, and Andrew Scott chronicled the life of a free-spirited yet perpetually directionless young woman living in London.

Fleabag amassed a ton of fans over the years who continue to revisit both series to relive its unapologetic storytelling and stellar performances.

However, it seems like one of the show’s stars think it’s time for people to move on from Fleabag before its too late.

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Scott called out Fleabag fans for rewatching the show so often stating, ““Go out and get some fresh air! Stop crying in your room with the curtains closed. Do something better with your life. It’s a great show, we all love it, but come on now! Pull yourself together. Open the curtains and go outside.”

It was a bit of a harsh statement that fans quickly reacted to with the same message as one fan wrote on Twitter, “The audacity to deliver one of the most heart wrenching lines and then expect us to move on.”

Fleabag fans are referring to the last interaction Scott’s Hot Priest has with Fleabag where she declares her love for him but, as he has chosen God over her, he responds, “It’ll pass.”

According to many Fleabag fans, this line, and Scott’s character in general, are a big reason why the show is worth revisiting.