Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

Andor Episode 11 puts the ultimate in penultimate: loose threads are tied up, a character dies, and speculation is already rife for what the finale may have in store – let’s break down the ending.

After escaping the Narkina 5 prison in Andor Episode 10, we catch up with Cassian (Diego Luna) and Melshi (Duncan Pow) briefly on the moon as they try to find a way home – or somewhere they won’t be bothered.

Meanwhile, Vel (Faye Marsay) tries to find Luthen after a major death invites one too many plots, especially from Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) and Syril Karn (Kyle Soller).

So, how will the ending impact the show and lead into the finale, and will Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård) be revealed as a Jedi? Let’s get into it.

Andor Episode 11 ending explained

First of all: Maarva (Fiona Shaw) dies, and Cassian is the last to know. He finds out when he phones home to let her know he’s still alive, and that she’ll be “proud of him” after her speech about staying put for the Rebellion. Instead of breaking down in tears or sharing the news with Melshi, he keeps it to himself, standing over a new sunrise – for the first time in decades, he doesn’t have any family, no sense of home.

However, a trap has already been laid to catch Cassian. While the local Imperial forces in Ferrix don’t want to approve a permit for a funeral, Dedra knows it’ll be the perfect bait for Cassian to return to Ferrix.

Next week, we can expect everyone to converge there, whether it’s Dedra, Syril, Luthen and Kleya (Elizabeth Dulau), or Vel (Faye Marsay) and Cinta (Varada Sethu).

The question is, where is Luthen off to? After his tense meeting with Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker), in which they decide to sacrifice Anto Kreegyr to protect the Rebellion, we saw him get pulled over by a Star Destroyer. He’s a pro, so he makes the quick arrangements to ensure his ship’s records are kosher, but this Imperial commander is feeling particularly zealous and decides to bring him in for “practice.”

What a stupid mistake. Luthen disables their tractor beam, zips around the destroyer, defeats two TIE fighters with dual lasers – imagine Darth Maul’s lightsaber, but absolutely enormous and attached to the side of an aircraft – and makes a quick getaway via lightspeed. It’s unclear where he’s going, but one would imagine he’ll stop by Coruscant before heading to Ferrix to get Cassian.

Is he a Jedi? We saw what looked to be his lightsaber before he met Saw, and whether it’s his past monologue to Lonni or his skills in space, there’s been more than a few hints of him having greater powers than his fellow man. You can find out more about the Luthen Rael Jedi theory here.

Andor Episode 12 will be available to stream on November 22. You can sign up for Disney+ here.