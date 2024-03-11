Amazon cuts price of LEGO Batmobile: Batman vs. The Joker Chase 

Amazon is continuing to offer great savings on LEGO. The latest kit comes in the shape of the LEGO Batmobile: Batman vs. The Joker Chase. Here’s what you can expect.

LEGO’s catalog comprises myriad vehicles, ranging from LEGO Icons classic cars and LEGO Speed Champions to intricate LEGO Technic models. But that’s not all. Don’t forget the LEGO-reimagined movie cars, such as the brick-built Batmobiles.

Speaking of the latter, the retired LEGO DC 1989 Batmobile is still in stock at Walmart. It comes at a premium, though. Indeed, since it’s been discontinued, its price has increased by around a whopping 128% to $569.99.

Too pricey? Well, don’t worry. There are other, less expensive LEGO Batmobiles on offer and it includes the one you see here. What’s more, Amazon has cut the price of this kit by 19%.

LEGO Batman Batmobile: Batman vs. The Joker Chase gets price drop at Amazon

LEGO

Comprising 438 pieces, the LEGO replica of the 1989 Batmobile is sure to provide Batman fans aged eight and up and even young-at-heart adults with an enjoyable building experience. In addition, each brick clicks together to create a small-scale, yet accurate, version of this iconic vehicle.

For example, the completed build’s roof can be removed to provide you (and the included Batman minifigure) access to the cockpit. A minifigure of The Joker and accessories, such as a Batarang, harpoon spike, and handcuffs are included.

In addition, it is equipped with weapons. The latter comes in the shape of two blasters, both of which are deployed by turning a control knob on the side of the model. A neat addition to this set, the “flaming” tailpipe turns as this Batmobile moves. Now that’s cool.

LEGO

The completed model measures two inches tall, three-and-a-half inches wide, and 11 inches long. It is sure to look great in your collection comprising Batman memorabilia.

