Ahsoka: First reactions hail “epic, heart-pounding” Star Wars series

The first reactions to Ahsoka are extremely positive, described as “pure Star Wars magic” with “epic” fight scenes and the “awe-inspiring” essence of the movies.

Lucasfilm’s Disney+ empire got off to an incredible start with The Mandalorian, but the flightpath has been a bit bumpy ever since; The Book of Boba Fett was a bit of a damp squib, Mando’s third season bordered on woeful, but then you have a show like Andor that restores your faith in the galaxy far, far away.

Ahsoka is one of the most anticipated spinoffs in the franchise, as it’ll finally give the titular beloved Clone Wars and Rebels Jedi her own live-action story, essentially acting as a continuation of those earlier shows while planting seeds for Dave Filoni’s Heir to the Empire movie.

Ahead of the show’s two-episode premiere next week, first reactions have been shared online – and the early word indicates a new Star Wars favorite on the horizon.

Ahsoka praised in “brilliant” first reactions

GamesRadar’s Molly Edwards tweeted: “Ahsoka is epic! It’s got those classic Star Wars vibes while also feeling very fresh. The first episodes set the scene vividly, with intriguing villains, a complex bond between Ahsoka and Sabine, and some awesome lightsaber duels already – I really think we’re in for a treat.”

Big Screen Leaks tweeted: “Ahsoka is ABSOLUTELY FANTASTIC! It’s a spiritual successor to REBELS and feels like classic STAR WARS, which I loved. @natashabordizzo is PERFECT as #Sabine and Kevin Kiner’s score is delightful. When it’s all said and done, this could end up being Filoni’s finest work.”

Critic Zach Pope also wrote: “Ahsoka Ep 1 & 2 are Remarkable! Incredibly cinematic & fascinating. A pure sci-fi samurai tale that builds off Rebels but furthers characters that we love in a whole other avenue. As a massive #Ahsokatano fan (she’s my fav SW character). This was everything I could want.”

Next Best Picture’s Matt Neglia tweeted: “I haven’t liked all of the Star Wars shows but I definitely want to watch more of AHSOKA after these first two episodes. Rosario Dawson leads a cast of badass women with her great screen presence but the real standout is Natasha Liu Bordizzo. Thrilling music & lightsaber fights.”

Geekcentric’s Justin Lawrence wrote: “The first 2 eps of #Ahsoka are an absolute THRILL as the heroes of #Rebels step into live-action. The setup for this season is filled with mystery, intrigue, and excitement. Perfect casting, high-quality production, great music – pure #StarWars magic. I can’t wait for more!”

POCCulture’s Jorgie also wrote: “I got to see #Ahsoka tonight. This was the first Star Wars show to have an opening crawl. Ahsoka is 100% a sequel to Rebels. The 2 episode premiere felt like it was right out of The Clone Wars & Star Wars Rebels, but in live action.”

Ahsoka hits Disney+ on August 23 with its first two episodes. Check out our other Star Wars coverage here.