Addison Rae cast in Animal Friends movie with Ryan Reynolds

Addison Rae has joined the cast of Animal Friends, a film also set to star Ryan Reynolds, Jason Momoa, and Aubrey Plaza.

After starring in a breakout role for Netflix’s 2021 rom-com He’s All That, TikToker Addison Rae has a bright future ahead of her in the film business.

For instance, following the He’s All That release, Netflix signed Rae for a multi-movie deal, with the platform’s Director of Family Film, Naketha Mattocks, praising the influencer’s undeniable “charm and promise.”

The burgeoning actress has also landed a major part in Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving horror film, which will hit theaters later this year in mid-November. Now it seems Rae’s IMDb page will soon require yet another update.

Addison Rae joins Animal Friends film starring Ryan Reynolds

Deadline reports that Rae will feature in the all-star cast of Animal Friends, a live-action/animation hybrid film from Legendary. Notably, the ensemble cast also includes Ryan Reynolds, Jason Momoa, Aubrey Plaza, and Vince Vaughn.

Though details about the plot remain under lock and key, sources familiar with the project told Deadline that Addison Rae will portray one of the main live-action roles.

Director Peter Atencio (Key and Peele, Keanu) is helming the R-rated feature, based on a road trip script from Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider. Visual effects company DNEG, whose credits include Bullet Train and Scream 6, is on board to manage animation and VFX.

Netflix Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan in He’s All That

Apart from her mystery role in Legendary’s Animal Friends, Addison Rae will next hit the screen in Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving.

The upcoming grindhouse horror film takes place in Plymouth, Massachusetts during the holidays, though a serial killer makes it their mission to ruin the festive celebrations. As of writing, next to nothing is known about Rae’s part in the film.