A Lost documentary is in the works to share new insight on the smash hit TV series

A documentary about the hit TV series Lost is officially in the works and will look back at the development process of the show, the audience response, and how, despite a less-than-satisfying ending in the eyes of many fans, the series still manages to be a pivotal piece of television over a decade on.

While Television has now become equal to film in regards to budget, quality, and reach, there was a time when hit shows were a rarity. Lost, created back in 2004, is often referred to as a pioneer for the medium and a creation that many current shows and showrunners reference when talking about inspiration.

And while the series ended over 10 years ago, it is still watched and talked about to this day. Now however, a new documentary about the series is in the works, and will delve deep into the creative process and production behind the dystopian drama.

Lost documentary will focus on the creation of the show

Directed by Taylor Morden, the brand new Getting LOST documentary will cover every aspect of the hit series. From early production days when the show broke records for being the most expensive pilot episode ever made on TV, to how fans instantly fell in love with the twists and turns. Paving the way for community forums and online discussion that is now common with shows of the same genre.

As well as this, the documentary will also acknowledge and discuss the backlash of the show’s final episodes and how the anger and disappointment from the fanbase that still exists to this day.

When announcing the documentary, Morden spoke about the significance of the show and his excitement and getting to jump back into the world of LOST.

“‘LOST’ was a show that meant so much to so many people, including me! It came at a time when we all still gathered around the tv week to week to find out what would happen next. I want to make a film that celebrates the impact that the show had on the pop culture landscape, examines the missteps, and perhaps reveals the true meaning of ‘LOST.’ Love it or hate it, ‘LOST’ was a pivotal show and paved the way for the new golden era of television that we all know and love today.”

